NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers, Cavaliers, and Pistons interested in Tobias Harris
According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Detroit Pistons have shown interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. In July 2019, Harris signed a five-year, $180 million max contract with the Sixers. His deal includes a trade kicker lesser of 5% or $5 million.
“Tobias Harris has drawn trade interest from the Pacers, Cavaliers, and Pistons,” said Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The Pacers have reportedly shown the most interest. Sources add that the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and demanding outrageous packages in return.”
The Pistons, Cavaliers, and Pacers have made inquiries about Tobias Harris’ availability, per @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are reportedly asking for ‘outrageous packages in return’ pic.twitter.com/HXYc91AVwo
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2023
In his latest Mock Draft, Jonathan Givony has Indiana selecting Taylor Hendricks. A draft-night deal is unlikely, according to Pompey. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has the Pacers selecting Taylor Hendricks seventh overall in tonight’s 2023 NBA Draft.
However, a trade for a veteran is still possible. “The Pacers trading for a veteran such as Tobias Harris, De’Andre Hunter, or Dorian Finney-Smith is an option that could be explored,” Givony said. If Harris prefers a contender, he could ask for a trade to Cleveland.
The 19th overall pick from the 2011 NBA Draft has not averaged at least 20 points per game in a season since the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Philadelphia in the 2018-19 season.
In Philadelphia’s 132-123 loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 5, the forward scored a season-high 27 points in 47 minutes as a starter. Along with logging four boards and three steals, Harris shot 9-of-15 (60%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from 3-point range.
In his latest Mock Draft, Jonathan Givony has Indiana selecting Taylor Hendricks.
He also said this about potentially trading the pick:
“The Pacers trading for a veteran such as Tobias Harris, De’Andre Hunter or Dorian Finney-Smith is an option that could be explored as well.” pic.twitter.com/VMtpFaqwuL
— Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) June 20, 2023
A trade to the Pacers or Cavaliers makes sense. The 12-year veteran would improve either team’s frontcourt. In the 2022-23 season, Cleveland finished 51-31 and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs went on to lose in five games to the Knicks in their first-round playoff series.
