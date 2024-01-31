Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 31)

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-16, 24-18-2 ATS) host the Detroit Pistons (6-40, 21-24-1 ATS) in the third meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Pistons vs Cavaliers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Cavs as 12.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 🕙 What time is Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Pistons +12.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -12.5 (-105)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Predictions

Detroit is 1-9 against Central Division opponents this season. Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. The Pistons are 0-2 against Cleveland this season.

Wednesday night’s game will be the third meeting. The Cavs won 110-101 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Max Strus led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Cunningham scored a team-high 23 points for Detroit.

Furthermore, the Pistons are 3-7 in their last 10 games. During this stretch, Detroit has averaged 115.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.2 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers in points (27.7 PPG), assists (6.3 APG), and steals (1.9 SPG).

Jarrett Allen is also averaging team highs of 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest. The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 against their divisional opponents. Cleveland is 9-1 in its past 10 games, averaging 117.4 points, 47 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 91.1% chance of defeating Detroit. Since the Pistons are only 2-19 away this season, the Cavs should win this one at home.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injuries

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PF Isaiah Stewart (ankle; downgraded to out) | PG Cade Cunningham (knee; upgraded to probable)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

C Tristan Thompson (25-game suspension; out indefinitely) | C Jarrett Allen (illness; questionable) | PG Ty Jerome (ankle; out indefinitely) | PG Darius Garland (jaw; upgraded to probable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Pistons are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

Detroit 4-16 in its past 20 contests.

The Pistons are 0-6 in their previous six road matchups with Cleveland.

As for the Cavaliers, they’re 10-1 in their last 11 contests.

Cleveland is 8-1 ATS in its past nine meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in six of Cleveland’s previous eight games.

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cade Cunningham | SG Jaden Ivey | PF Killian Hayes | SF Bojan Bogdanovic | C Jalen Duren

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Donovan Mitchell | SG Darius Garland | PF Evan Mobley | SF Isaac Okoro | C Jarrett Allen

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 46 games, the Pistons are 1-4 as favorites, 5-36 as underdogs, 10-11 ATS away, and 15-6 over/under away. The Cavaliers are 20-6 as favorites, 8-10 as underdogs, 13-10-1 ATS at home, and 10-13-1 over/under at home. Cleveland has won its last six home meetings with Detroit.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Cavaliers to win, Detroit will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 231. Cleveland is 9-2 ATS in its past 11 games played in January. The point total has gone over in five of the Cavs’ previous seven games played on a Wednesday.

Pick the Cavaliers to win! Detroit is 1-18 in its last 19 road games. The Pistons are 4-1 ATS in their past five contests played this month as well. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.