Cavaliers interested in Pistons veteran wing Bojan Bogdanovic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are showing interest in Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, according to sources. Adding the nine-year veteran into the mix for Cleveland would improve its championship odds. However, it will be tough to acquire the Detroit star.

“The Cavaliers are indeed a Bogdanovic suitor, sources said, but it will be rather difficult, and perhaps impossible, for Cleveland to reach Detroit’s lofty asking price for the veteran sharpshooter,” said Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers have the ninth-best odds to win the championship. Quite a few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets.

“At this juncture, the Pistons are seeking at least one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital, sources said, plus Cleveland has company in Dallas, Phoenix and the Lakers, among other teams in pursuit of Bogdanovic,” continued Fischer.

To acquire three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade back in September, the Cavaliers traded multiple first-round picks to the Utah Jazz. G.M. Mike Gansey surrendered first-rounders for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029. Mitchell is earning $30,351,780 this season.

Cavaliers are inquiring about Pistons veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, among teams interested in a trade

Bogdanovic’s contract is something else to consider. In October, the 33-year-old signed a two-year, $39.03 million veteran extension with the Pistons. His upcoming deal begins in the 2023-24 season. Bogey’s final year of his current deal shows him earning $19.343 million this season. Also, the wing’s cap hit is $19.55 million.

Through 40 starts this season, Bogdanovic is averaging career highs of 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.8% from the floor and 42.2% outside the arc. The Cavaliers could use another top scorer.

 

On Dec. 11, in the Pistons’ 124-117 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, the wing scored a season-high 38 points in 35 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-22 (54.5%) shooting from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers.

If the Cavaliers fall short of trading for Bogdanovic, the Mavericks could definitely use his help. Luka Doncic is having the best season of his career, and Dallas was a better team last season. Dorian Finney-Smith has missed several games due to an adductor injury. Bogey could be the missing piece for both contenders.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

