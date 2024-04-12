Pistons (13-67) Clinch Worst Record in Franchise’s 76-Year History

The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons are 13-67 (.163) with just two games left of the regular season, meaning the team clinched the franchise’s worst record in its 76-year history.

The 1979-80 Pistons went 16-66 (.195). Last season’s team finished 17-65 (.207). Detroit this season could finish dead last in the Eastern Conference standings, just below the Washington Wizards (15-65).

In December, the Pistons set the all-time NBA single-season record with 28 straight losses. Detroit lost 123-91 against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 8 and 142-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 16, its most lopsided defeats of the season.

Detroit also matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ losing-streak record of 28 games — split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons — with an overtime loss at Boston on Dec. 28.

The Pistons finally snapped their 28-game losing streak on Dec. 30 against the Toronto Raptors. Cade Cunnigham recorded 30 points and 12 assists, and Jalen Duren added 18 points and 17 rebounds.

“I’ve been in a ton of locker rooms my whole life, but that’s a first for me,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I’m just so happy for our guys and for everyone in the locker room.”

Earlier this season, Pistons owner Tom Gores spoke with reporters following a 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 21. The 59-year-old discussed the future of his NBA franchise, the club’s winless streak, and “sell the team” chants from fans.

“I think [the fans] deserve an answer,” Gores told The Athletic. “We have an incredible city still backing us, and I know some of them are mad at me. I understand that; I get it. I don’t blame them. But, still, it’s a great city with enthusiastic, caring fans. We’re connected to the community.”

The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Sixers shared the previous all-time losing streak record at 26. For the second straight season and fifth time in franchise history, the Pistons will end a season with at least 60 losses.

“We have to regroup at the end of the season. We’re already doing it now,” Gore added. “‘What happened?’ I am expecting change. I do expect [general manager] Troy [Weaver] to come up with change. Staying exactly the same.

“I don’t think anyone can say in any genuine way that change is not required. I expect Troy to find ways to change the makeup of our team and find ways to be more successful.”

The Pistons have suffered 289 losses dating back to the 2019-20 season. This marks the first time that Detroit has lost over 60 games in back-to-back seasons.