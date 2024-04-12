Home » news » Pistons 13 67 Clinch Worst Record In Franchises 76 Year History

Pistons (13-67) Clinch Worst Record in Franchise's 76-Year History

Detroit Pistons (13-67) Clinch Worst Record in NBA Franchise 76-Year History
USA Today Network

The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons are 13-67 (.163) with just two games left of the regular season, meaning the team clinched the franchise’s worst record in its 76-year history.

The 1979-80 Pistons went 16-66 (.195). Last season’s team finished 17-65 (.207). Detroit this season could finish dead last in the Eastern Conference standings, just below the Washington Wizards (15-65).

In December, the Pistons set the all-time NBA single-season record with 28 straight losses. Detroit lost 123-91 against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 8 and 142-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 16, its most lopsided defeats of the season.

Detroit also matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ losing-streak record of 28 games — split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons — with an overtime loss at Boston on Dec. 28.

The Pistons finally snapped their 28-game losing streak on Dec. 30 against the Toronto Raptors. Cade Cunnigham recorded 30 points and 12 assists, and Jalen Duren added 18 points and 17 rebounds.

“I’ve been in a ton of locker rooms my whole life, but that’s a first for me,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I’m just so happy for our guys and for everyone in the locker room.”

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores addressed the team’s losing streak, future of his NBA franchise

Earlier this season, Pistons owner Tom Gores spoke with reporters following a 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 21. The 59-year-old discussed the future of his NBA franchise, the club’s winless streak, and “sell the team” chants from fans.

“I think [the fans] deserve an answer,” Gores told The Athletic. “We have an incredible city still backing us, and I know some of them are mad at me. I understand that; I get it. I don’t blame them. But, still, it’s a great city with enthusiastic, caring fans. We’re connected to the community.”

The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Sixers shared the previous all-time losing streak record at 26. For the second straight season and fifth time in franchise history, the Pistons will end a season with at least 60 losses.


“We have to regroup at the end of the season. We’re already doing it now,” Gore added. “‘What happened?’ I am expecting change. I do expect [general manager] Troy [Weaver] to come up with change. Staying exactly the same.

“I don’t think anyone can say in any genuine way that change is not required. I expect Troy to find ways to change the makeup of our team and find ways to be more successful.”

The Pistons have suffered 289 losses dating back to the 2019-20 season. This marks the first time that Detroit has lost over 60 games in back-to-back seasons.

