Jazz vs. Pistons Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 21)

Tonight, the Utah Jazz (10-18, 14-14 ATS) face the Detroit Pistons (2-25, 9-17-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Jazz vs Pistons matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Jazz as 1-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Utah Jazz @ Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz @ Detroit Pistons 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 🕙 What time is Jazz vs. Pistons Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Jazz vs. Pistons Game: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, Root Sports Northwest

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Jazz -1 (-105) | Pistons +1 (-115)

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds

Jazz vs. Pistons Predictions

Leading into Thursday night’s interconference matchup, the Jazz are 2-13 in road games and 2-3 in games decided by three points or less this season. Utah is 4-6 in its last 10 games.

Lauri Markkanen leads Utah in points and rebounds, averaging 23.3 points and 8.6 boards per game. Plus, John Collins is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The Jazz are averaging 111.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals, and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points as well.

On the other side, the Pistons are 1-12 at home and are allowing 120.8 points per game. Detroit is on a 24-game losing streak. The Pistons’ last win came on Oct. 28 against Chicago. Detroit is two losses away from matching the NBA’s longest losing streak in a season.

Cade Cunningham is averaging team highs of 22.2 points and 7.0 assists per game.

Moreover, the Pistons averaging 107.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.0 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor. Their opponents have averaged 126 points per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pistons hold a 50.9% chance of defeating Utah. Since the Jazz are underperforming on the record, will Detroit’s losing streak end tonight? Since Cunningham’s 43 points weren’t enough in Atlanta, expect the losing to continue.

Jazz vs. Pistons Injuries

Utah Jazz Injury Report

PG Jordan Clarkson (hamstring; out indefinitely) | C Omer Yurtseven (illness; questionable) | SG Keyonte George (foot; questionable)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Monte Morris (back; out indefinitely) | PF Isaiah Stewart (shoulder; probable) | PG Killian Hayes (illness; probable) | C Jalen Duren (ankle; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Jazz are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against Detroit.

Utah is 2-16 SU in its past 18 road games.

Next, the point total has gone over in six of the Jazz’s previous nine contests.

As for the Pistons, they’re 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

Detroit is 0-12 SU in its past 12 home games.

Not to mention, the total has gone over in four of the Pistons’ previous five contests.

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Collin Sexton | SG Talen Horton-Tucker | PF Lauri Markkanen | SF Simone Fontecchio | C Walker Kessler

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cade Cunningham | SG Jaden Ivey | PF Ausar Thompson | SF Bojan Bogdanovic | C Marvin Bagley III

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 28 games, the Jazz are 3-1 as favorites, 7-17 as underdogs, 4-11 ATS away, and 8-7 over/under away. Meanwhile, the Pistons are 0-2 as favorites, 2-23 as underdogs, 3-9-1 ATS at home, and 7-6 over/under at home. Detroit has met its match tonight.

Now could be the best time for the Pistons to stop losing. At the moment, most predictions include Detroit losing and failing to cover. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Jazz to win and cover the spread. The point total will go over 236.

Utah is 6-1 in its last seven games when playing on the road against Detroit. Also, the total has gone over in four of the Pistons’ past six contests when playing as the underdog. Pick the Jazz to win!

