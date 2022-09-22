Pistons trade Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee to Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons are trading center Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz for forward Bojan Bogdanovic. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the full details of this trade are not yet known.

Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were also among the interested teams.

During the 2021-22 season, in 69 starts with the Jazz, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. The eight-year NBA veteran also shot 45.5% from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

On May 7, 2021, in the Jazz’s 127-120 win over the Denver Nuggets, the forward scored a career-high 48 points in 40 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-23 (69.6%) shooting from the field and an impressive 8-of-11 (72.7%) from downtown.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Bogdanovic scored 26 points in Game 1 of the Jazz’s 99-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks. In Game 2, the wing put up 25 points in his team’s 110-104 loss.

The 33-year-old is projected to earn $19.55 million for the 2022-23 season. This is the final year of his four-year, $73.1 million contract he signed on July 7, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will have to find a way to make it work with Olynyk and Lee. In the 2021-22 season, Olynyk averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest in 40 appearances with the Pistons.

In addition to Detroit, Olynyk has played for three other teams of his NBA career: Boston Celtics (2013–17), Miami Heat (2017–21), and Houston Rockets (2021).

Furthermore, in 70 games played between the Heat and Rockets during the 2020-21 season, Olynyk averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game. He also recorded 7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

As for Lee, the 6’2″ guard was selected 38th overall by the Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, Lee and Tony Bradley were then immediately traded to the Pistons for cash.

In 37 games played off the bench with the Pistons last season, Lee averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest.

On Aug. 6, 2021, Lee signed a three-year, $5.1 million contract with the Pistons.

This trade appears to benefit both teams. Though, other details of this deal have not yet been disclosed. If Jazz executive Danny Ainge received another future draft pick, it’s a win for him.

