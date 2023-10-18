In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Houston Rockets are now pursuing three veteran guards — Detroit Pistons’ Alec Burks, Utah Jazz’s Talen Horton-Tucker, and Portland Trail Blazers‘ Malcolm Brogdon.

“Houston has held trade discussions with Detroit regarding Alec Burks, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and the veteran ball-handler holds a $10.5 million salary that’s nearly a direct match,” Jake Fischer wrote.

“The Rockets were also in touch with Utah on deal structures that would have sent Talen Horton-Tucker to Houston, sources said. … Sources said Houston has also eyed veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Houston Rockets hold 23rd-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets discussed potential deal structures with Utah that would have brought Talen Horton-Tucker to Houston, according to @JakeLFischer. Additionally, Houston has expressed interest in Alec Burks and Malcolm Brogdon. pic.twitter.com/J3POZhF3Zt — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 17, 2023



On Tuesday, Houston traded guard Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder — who are expected to immediately waive him — for guard Victor Oladipo and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

OKC acquired a 2027 second-rounder via the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2028 second-rounder via the Milwaukee Bucks in the deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

If the Rockets waive Oladipo, Houston will have 13 guaranteed deals and two partially guaranteed contracts. Of course, Houston will also create a $4.5 million trade exception.

In 51 appearances with the Pistons in the 2022-23 season, Alec Burks averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 22 minutes per game. The former Knick also shot 43.6% from the floor and 41.4% beyond the arc. It was his best mid-range shooting since the 2013-14 season with the Jazz.

Furthermore, Talen Horton-Tucker picked up his $11 million player option with the Jazz for the 2023-24 season. Tucker made 20 starts in 65 appearances of the 2022-23 season.

The Illinois native averaged career highs of 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. In addition to logging 20.2 minutes per game, the guard shot 41.9% from the field and 75% at the foul line.

Earlier this month, the Celtics traded center Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon, the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, for ex-Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

Additionally, the Trail Blazers received a 2024 first-round pick via the Golden State Warriors and a 2029 first-round pick. The Blazers made the trade to pair Williams with newly acquired center Deandre Ayton.

The Houston Rockets are among NBA teams interested in trading for Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers https://t.co/LIGzakJEp8 — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) October 18, 2023



Over a week ago, it was first reported that Brogdon would likely be moved again upon his arrival in Portland. Last season, in 67 games off the bench with the Celtics, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 26 minutes.

Plus, the seven-year veteran shot 48.4% from the floor and a career-best 44.4% beyond the arc. In Brogdon’s Celtics debut on Oct. 16, 2022, the guard scored 16 points as a reserve in a 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Georgia native became only the second player to win both Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year, joining Mike Miller. He is just the third Celtics player in franchise history to win the Sixth Man award, joining two-time winner Kevin McHale and Bill Walton.

