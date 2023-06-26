Main Page
Sportsbooks project Amen Thompson to record more PPG than Ausar
NBA sportsbooks are projecting Houston Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson will record more points per game in the 2023-24 season than twin brother Ausar Thompson, who was selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons in last week’s 2023 NBA Draft.
Amen won his first Overtime Elite (OTE) championship with the City Reapers this past 2022-23 season. Moreover, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard was named to the All-OTE First Team after averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.3 steals, and 27.5 minutes per game in the regular season.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Amen Thompson is favored to finish the 2023-24 NBA season ahead of Ausar Thompson in points per game. The BetOnline sportsbook shows Amen with (-130) odds.
Equally important, Amen averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game in the playoffs. Furthermore, his 9.2 APG postseason average led the OTE by more than two assists per game. In Game 2 of the 2023 OTE Finals, he made a game-winning layup at the buzzer in an 80-78 win over the YNG Dreamerz.
According to a few sportsbooks, Amen has better odds than Ausar to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2024. BetOnline shows Amen (+1200) with fifth-shortest odds, trailing Victor Wembanyama (-200), Scoot Henderson (+350), Chet Holmgren (+500), and Brandon Miller (+900). Ausar is tied with Cam Whitmore (+2500).
Meanwhile, Ausar won his second OTE championship with the City Reapers in the 2022-23 season. Ausar was also named Finals MVP for a second straight season. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward was named the regular season MVP as well. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, finishing second in the league in APG.
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1
— Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 23, 2023
In the playoffs, he averaged 21 points, 5.2 boards, and 4.8 assists per game. In Game 3, Ausar hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds to win the title for the Reapers. Of course, in the Reapers’ two clinching games in the playoffs, Ausar averaged 25 points, scoring 26 against the Cold Hearts and 24 vs. the YNG Dreamerz.
Additionally, sportsbooks show Amen (-300) with fifth-shortest odds to receive an NBA All-Rookie First-Team selection. Wembanyama (-10000) is the favorite, followed by Henderson (-800), Holmgren (-700), and Miller (-600). Ausar (-200) has sixth-best odds.
NBA futures and rookie season props are on the main page.
