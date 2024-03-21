Detroit Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson will miss the remainder of the season while being treated for a blood clot, the team announced on Wednesday. Thompson, 21, was selected fifth overall by Detroit in last year’s NBA draft.

“I’m just glad the doctors caught it,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “From all of the information that I’ve gotten, they’re handling it. … It’s a medical situation, but I’m glad they caught it.”

Under the guidance of team physician Dr. Ramsey Shehab of Henry Ford Health, Thompson can resume conditioning after the season ends April 14. The California native has not played since Detroit’s 142-124 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on March 9.

The @DetroitPistons announced today the following medical updates: pic.twitter.com/9zNkuZ74ur — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 20, 2024



The 6-foot-7 wing appeared in 67 games (37 starts) with the Pistons this season. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 25.1 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 48.3% from the field and 59.7% at the free throw line.

Thompson made his NBA debut in Detroit’s 103-102 season-opener loss to the Miami Heat on Oct. 25, 2023. He ended his outing with four points, seven rebounds, three assists, and five blocks in 26 minutes as a starter.

At 20 years and 269 days old, Thompson became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least five blocks in an NBA debut, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Detroit Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson is one of 15 players in NBA history to accomplish this feat

In Detroit’s 141-135 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 20, the forward posted a career-high 22 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes off the bench.

Per the Basketball-Reference database, he is one of 15 players in history with at least 550 points, 400 rebounds, 120 assists, 65 steals, and 55 blocks through the first 63 games of their career.

Furthermore, Thompson began his basketball career at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was rated a five-star recruit and won a state title.

Players to record 30+ assists, 12+ steals, and 15+ blocks over their first eight NBA games: Michael Jordan and Ausar Thompson pic.twitter.com/woPDMqYQE8 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 7, 2023



Thompson bypassed his senior year of high school to sign with development league Overtime Elite (OTE). The forward played two seasons. He won two straight OTE titles, earning Finals MVP twice. Plus, he was named league MVP in 2023.

With Team Elite in the 2021-22 OTE season, Thompson averaged 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. During the 2022 offseason, he joined the City Reapers.

In the 2022-23 OTE season, he was named captain of the City Reapers and played alongside his brother, Amen Thompson. Ausar averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

Thompson was then named OTE MVP and made the All-OTE First Team. He led the Reapers to the league championship in a 3-0 sweep of the YNG Dreamerz, repeating as Finals MVP.

The Pistons (12-56) host the Boston Celtics (54-14) on Friday. Shutting it down was the best move for Thompson. Detroit has only 13 games left of the regular season.