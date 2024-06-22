Pascal Siakam, Pacers Agree to Four-Year Deal

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a new deal with Pascal Siakam. The deal is reportedly for four years and $189.5 million. Siakam was traded to Indiana this past season in a deal with the Toronto Raptors. A deal that included three first round-picks, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and Bruce Brown.

The one-time champion proved to be a great fit alongside Tyrese Haliburton and thrived in Indiana’s high-pace offense. Indiana recognized this fact. They knew they had to lock up Siakam before someone on the open market were able to outbid them. With plenty of young talent on the roster to surround Haliburton and Siakam with, the Pacers should feel excited about their future.

Pascal Siakam’s NBA Resume

In nine NBA seasons, Pascal Siakam has put together an impressive resume. He was vital in the Toronto Raptors’ title run in 2019. Siakam also boasts a Most Improved Player of the Year award on his list of accomplishments. Not to mention, Siakam is a two-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team member. He is relatively underrated in today’s league, but his ability to play as a stretch-four makes him a seamless fit for many teams. Such as we have seen with the Pacers.

His three-point shooting percentage took a massive jump after being traded this past year. He stroked it at a rate of 38.6 percent from beyond the arc for the Pacers. Siakam also formed a nice star duo with the eventual assists champion, Tyrese Haliburton. They developed into a reliable pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop duo which massively opened up the offense. While Pascal Siakam may not be a household name like some other NBA stars, the Indiana Pacers were smart to trade for a player like him who comfortably plays in their up-temp offense.

Can the Pacers Make Another Deep Playoff Run?

The Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Many speculate that if the New York Knicks were fully healthy, the league would have seen a Celtics-Knicks Eastern Conference Finals series. However, the Pacers still handled business and one cannot take that away from them. With the young talent on their roster, there is no reason to think Indiana cannot continue to be a staple in the Eastern Conference playoff picture for the next few seasons. That is, if they retain most of their current core. With Siakam now inked for another four seasons, the Indiana Pacers are going to remain one of the most competitive teams in the league.