Tyrese Haliburton Wins 2023-24 Assists Title

With the NBA regular season officially over, we now know the winner of many statistical awards. In the passing department, Indiana Pacers point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, led the league in assists per game. He tallied 10.9 assists per game this year netting him his first assists title. Haliburton was instrumental in Indiana’s success this season as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. While Indiana has a solid supporting cast and good coaching, Tyrese Haliburton was the clear catalyst for their success this season.

Tyrese Haliburton League Leader in Assists for 2023-24

Tyrese Haliburton’s All-Star Season

There is a reason Haliburton made his second All-Star Team this season. Not only did he lead the league in assists per game, but he also commanded the most efficient offense in the entire NBA. The Pacers as a team averaged 123.3 points per game which ranked first in the whole league. On top of that, they also averaged the most assists per game (30.8) as a team to go along with shooting 50.7 percent from the field which also ranked the best in the NBA.

Much of that started with Tyrese Haliburton coming into his own as a terrific floor general. For Haliburton personally, he averaged an offensive win-share total of 7.6, an offensive box plus/minus rating of 7.3, and an effective field goal percentage of 57.0 percent. Haliburton’s production helped Indiana attain the six seed in the Eastern Conference and many consider them a dark horse in this year’s playoffs. All in all, Tyrese Haliburton had a career year, and it is not surprising that he added to his young NBA resume with an assists title.

Can the Pacers Upset the Bucks in Round One?

The Indiana Pacers drew division rival, Milwaukee for the first round of the playoffs. However, it should also be noted that the Pacers won the regular season series against Bucks. Milwaukee has the star power and should win on paper. However, stranger things have happened, and the Pacers certainly have the efficient offense to give Milwaukee fits in a seven-game series. Especially if Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner can be consistent throughout the series. Indiana is already down one game to none, but we have also seen Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, choke away plenty of series leads in the past. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if the Indiana Pacers pull off the upset in the first round of this year’s NBA playoffs.