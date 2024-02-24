Tyrese Haliburton Leading League in Offensive Rating

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton has been a revelation this year. Not only did he make his second All-Star Team, but he has developed into one of the best floor generals in the NBA. Haliburton is leading the league in assists per game (11.7), but he is also leading the NBA in offensive rating (124.5), a key advanced statistical category. Offensive rating is a category that measures a player’s efficiency at producing points for the offense. Considering the Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league, the fact that the young guard is leading in this category is highly impressive.

Pacers Point Guard, Tyrese Haliburton, Leading NBA in Offensive Rating

Tyrese Haliburton’s All-Star Season

Tyrese Haliburton is having a career year. Not only is he the league leader in offensive rating and assists per game, but he is also tallying a career-high player efficiency rating of 25.3. On top of this, the former Sacramento King is also averaging 21.9 points per game and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.0 percent. Haliburton is also getting more acclimated to more ball-handling duties this year as he currently possesses a career-high usage rate of 25.9 percent.

Clearly, the Indiana Pacers are becoming more and more comfortable with giving the young point guard the keys to the metaphorical car. Trading for Pascal Siakam also helped matters by giving Haliburton another weapon to utilize in the pick and roll and take some of the scoring pressure off of his shoulders. Tyrese Haliburton has not just been one of the best point guards in the NBA this year, but one of the best players in general. As a result, he has the Pacers in prime position to make some noise in the postseason in the Eastern Conference.

Can the Indiana Pacers Make a Deep Playoff Run?

As of February 23rd, 2024, the Indiana Pacers have a win-loss record of 32-25 and reside in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. As a team, they have a team offensive rating of 120.9 to go along with a team defensive rating of 119.3. On top of this, Indiana also possesses a team rebounding percentage of 48.6 percent. Tyrese Haliburton is not the only weapon the Pacers have on their roster. As alluded to already, they brought in Pascal Siakam and were able to retain Myles Turner in the process. Do not be surprised if the Indiana Pacers make a deep playoff run this season in the Eastern Conference. Especially if they get a favorable matchup in the first round.