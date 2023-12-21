Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner decided to show up in a Han Solo costume for Star Wars night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Charlotte Hornets. His girlfriend, who the 6-foot-11 big man has kept private, was by his side as Princess Leia.

For Wednesday’s photo promotion, Myles dressed up in a Sith robe with a lightsaber on him. A limited-edition Star Wars shirt, hot dog, chips, and a Pepsi product are included with a $25 ticket.

Discounted NBA-related merchandise and Star Wars-themed events will be available throughout the game, including activities in the concourse and in-game entertainment. Face painters will be in attendance for fans as well.

Leia, we’re home 🌌 Myles Turner with the Han Solo fit for Star Wars Night. pic.twitter.com/zoR349UUYQ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 20, 2023

three years, three fits. Myles Turner always comes through for Star Wars Night. pic.twitter.com/uRp77JuIwE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 20, 2023



T-Shirts can be picked up outside section 13 once doors open, up until the end of halftime. Unfortunately, the $15 tickets are sold out. Special products in the team store are now on the shelves.

Stormtroopers, Boba Fett, Jango Fett, Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, and Chewbacca are among the popular Star Wars characters, who are all standing by for photoshoots.

Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner is Han Solo for Star Wars night, wore Harry Potter costume on Halloween

Turner is a big fan of the fantasy genre. The nine-year veteran and his lady sported Harry Potter-themed Halloween costumes this year. It appears he went as Harry Potter and his gal dressed as Hermione Granger.

Stars Wars and Harry Potter are just the tip of the iceberg. He has a passion for one other thing…

Following Indiana’s 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals on Dec. 7, Turner let it be known that he still enjoys building Legos.

🍽 Stop by section 17 to grab a bite from @Keybank Guest Chef Ron Gilmore of 1313 Eatery pic.twitter.com/UnNlHlLfnG — Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) December 20, 2023 “I build Legos — it’s literally all I do in my downtime. It’s a way to take my mind off of things,” he said. “Put some music on, a show on; at least 3-4 hours of my day I’m putting stuff together. I’ve already built 12 different projects. I’ve gone through 120,000 Legos since the season started.” He seems to be a cool dude. The man’s not afraid to be himself. Through 24 starts this season, Turner is averaging 16.9 points, a career-high 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 27.2 minutes per game. The University of Texas product is shooting 50.2% from the floor, 33% beyond the arc, and 77.2% at the foul line. Furthermore, in the Pacers’ 121-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 3, the center recorded a season-high 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes of action.