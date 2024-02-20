Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.5 assists per 48 minutes this season, tied for the sixth best in NBA history. The two-time All-Star trails only John Stockton (19.1 AP48M in 1987-88, 18.7 AP48M in 1989-90, 18 AP48M in 1990-91, 1991-92) and John Lucas (17.9 AP48M in 1983-84).

Haliburton, 23, could also become the sixth NBA player to average at least 12 assists per game in a season. He would become the first since John Stockton. The Iowa State product was averaging 12.6 assists per contest in January. By mid-February, his season average dropped to 11.7 assists per game.

In addition to Stockton, he would join Isiah Thomas, Kevin Porter, Magic Johnson, and Kevin Johnson. Stockton holds the top-two spots for the most assists per game (14.5 APG in 1989-90, 14.2 APG in 1990-91) in a season.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Pacers hold 15th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat.

Thomas (13.8 APG in 1984-85) is second, followed by Porter (13.4 APG in 1978-79) and Magic Johnson (13 APG in 1983-84). Of course, Kevin Johnson averaged 12.2 assists per contest in 1988-89.

In 82 games played, Stockton set the all-time record for most dimes in a single NBA season with 1,164 in 1990-91. Haliburton has notched 502 assists through 43 appearances this season.

Through 43 games (42 starts) this season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 21.8 points and 12.7 assists, along with 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 32 minutes per game.

Haliburton is also shooting 49.2% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range, and 85.3% at the foul line. In Indiana’s 140-126 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023, the four-year veteran recorded a career-high 23 assists.

Moreover, Scott Skiles set the single-game assists record with 30 in 44 minutes played in the Orlando Magic’s 155-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30, 1990.

Haliburton currently leads the NBA this season in assists per game (11.7) and assist percentage (49.8%).

Not to mention, he ranks second in assists (502), seventh in player efficiency rating (25.3), second in offensive box plus/minus (8.9), and sixth in offensive rating (132.5).

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is the league’s assists leader with 546. Tyrese Haliburton was ahead last month until he suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in a Jan. 8 win over the Boston Celtics.

Furthermore, he missed the next five games before returning to action with 21 points and 17 dimes against Portland on Jan. 19. Then he was out for five more contests after playing the Trail Blazers.

In Indiana’s 142-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 3, he became the first NBA player to post 31 points, 12 assists, three blocks, and five 3-pointers with zero turnovers in a game.