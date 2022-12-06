Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard Stuns Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors

The Indiana Pacers were on a three-game skid until their 112-104 win vs Golden State on Monday night. Indiana are 13-11 on the season which is third in the Central Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Last night, a Pacers rookie put up a stat line that only three other rookie had done before him, and he was playing against one of them.

Rookie PG Andrew Nembhard has his best game yet as a pro vs the Golden State Warriors and even Steph Curry was in disbelief. Just a week ago he hit a buzzer-beater three to beat the Lakers and the rookie is making a name for himself early on. He did this on a night where the Pacers were without Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton. His numbers put him in some elite company with former rookies.

Andrew Nembhard tonight: 31 Points

13 Assists

8 Rebounds

62% FG

5/7 3PM 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Aa9rzerGe — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 6, 2022

Andrew Nembhard torched the Golden State Warriors on Monday

For the game, Nembhard had (31) points, (8) rebounds, and (13) assists. He also knocked down five three-pointers in the game. With his 30/8/10 and five three-pointers, he joins Jason Kidd, Steph Curry, and Trae Young as the only rookies to put up that stat line in a game.

He did this on a night where Steph Curry had his worst game of the season by far. Curry had 12 points in the game and went 3 for 17 from the field, along with 2 of 10 from deep. Rarely does Curry get upstaged like that in a game, especially by a rookie who most may not even know about. Last night was only Nembhard’s tenth game of the season.

Andrew Nembhard is going off on the Warriors and Steph can't believe it pic.twitter.com/202POmi0AM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2022

With some injuries lingering for the Pacers, Nembhard has logged 35 minutes or more in his last three games. His head coach Rick Carlisle must have a lot of trust to play him in such high minutes with his small amount of NBA experience. He was doing it all last night. His shooting was fantastic, he was getting other players involved in the offense, and his touch around the rim was skilled for a rookie. The Pacers have a depth on their squad this season and this won’t be the last you’re hearing about him.