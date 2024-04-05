Ever since Joel Embiid returned this week after a two-month long recovery from his knee injury, he’s led Philadelphia to back-to-back victories. However, after beating the Heat 105 to 109 this Thursday, he admitted that he’s “happy” to be taken out of the MVP conversation so he can concentrate on his health.

The NBA has set a new 65-game minimum to be eligible for end-of-season awards, and the reigning MVP has only participated in 36 matches this campaign. Ever since he required surgery on the lateral meniscus on his left knee, he knew he wouldn’t get the chance to extend his MVP status for yet another year.

The Sixers center called the conversation “toxic” after the game in Miami. “I’m happy I’m not in the [MVP] conversation, that conversation has been toxic for a long time,” he told the press, while adding there’s still “not enough toxicity.”

Joel Embiid says there’s not enough “toxicity” in this year’s “boring” MVP race 😂 pic.twitter.com/aBbblItB1x — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 5, 2024

“I’m glad I’m not nowhere near to that, I’m just focused on getting back healthy,” the big man insisted. “You know, obviously, all great candidates, they all deserve to win. It’s just unfortunate that only one person has to win.”

Now that the 76ers star is out of the frame, two-time winner Nikola Jokic has earned himself a spot on the top of the ladder and is the current frontrunner to conquer the crown. Others who are contesting for the MVP title are Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

You’d think that the star center would already be used to being on the sidelines, as he’s spent a big part of his career injured, but he revealed that it has taken a toll on him.

“Usually, when I have injuries, I just tell myself, ‘Move on to the next one. Get better and fix it,’” he shared at the start of the week. “This one, it took a toll mentally. Being depressed. It was not a good one. Still not where I’m supposed to be, especially mentally. But I just love to play. Love basketball and I want to play. Any chance that I can be out there, I’m going to take it.”

One of the main reasons why he felt so down, was watching how his team had a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference, and eventually plummeted to eighth place. Philadelphia are 14-27 without him and 11-18 since he fell to injury on January 30 at Golden State.

The NBA is set to investigate the 76ers after Embiid’s irregular return from his knee injury

The NBA is expected to investigate the Philadelphia club after Joel returned from injury to the Sixers’ lineup on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Monday, it was originally reported that Embiid was “nearing a return and could play as early as Tuesday,” per insider Shams Charania.

“I’ve spoken to multiple people inside the NBA league office, and we should expect some sort of investigation into how the Sixers handled the injury report, going from out, out, out, to questionable, to playing in a short span of time. The league office will certainly take note of that,” Jared Greenberg said on NBA on TNT.

Embiid had “positively completed multiple five-on-five scrimmage sessions in recent days,” Charania posted Monday on X. The seven-time All-Star underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee on Feb. 6.

Although NBA insiders reported that Embiid would likely return Tuesday, the Sixers still listed the 7-footer as out on the injury report all day until 5:49 p.m. ET, then upgraded him to available just over an hour later.