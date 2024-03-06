Andrew Wiggins has been going through some personal issues that have kept him away from the NBA courts, as he’s already missed four-straight games for the Warriors. However, it seems as if the player is ready to return to action this Wednesday night against the Bucks as he’s made his way back to training this week.

The 29-year-old flew back to California on Monday after tending to his family for an entire week. The Canadian was back to team facilities by Tuesday and participated in the entire practice. His coach confirmed that he’s ready to bounce back and compete.

“I had to take care of what I had to take care of, be present for that and then when I think it’s an appropriate time to come back, that’s what I felt like,” the forward said after the first practice since his return. “I’m back here with the team and ready to get to it.”

It seems that the events that caused him to ask for permission to leave still haven’t been entirely resolved, but the player is taking it day by day. Although nobody really knows what he’s going through, Wiggins stayed in touch with both Kerr and head team trainer Rick Celebrini.

During this time, Golden State went 3-1, and only lost to the Boston Celtics, but by a 52-point disaster. This Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee will be the first of three games playing back home in the Bay Area. Despite the coach confirming his return to the starting lineup, he praised Moses Moody’s performances in his absence.

“Moses will continue to get time,” the Warriors coach said. “He’s earned it. He has really been so professional since the day he’s walked in this building … I’m excited to continue to get him some minutes.”

When asked about Wiggins’ situation, Kerr said that there are more important things in life than playing sports. “I don’t care about the basketball. Life is way more important than the game,” he expressed. “The main thing is if any of our players have a life situation where they need to be with their family, then that’s where they’re going to be.”

After 51 matches this campaign, Andrew is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.2 minutes for Golden State.

Former NBA champion addressed Wiggins’ absence and hopes Warriors fans will stick with him through this hard time

In a recent appearance on the Steiny & Guru show, three-time NBA champ Danny Green was asked about his thoughts on Andrew’s current absences. The former athlete believes that the 29-year-old still hasn’t played to his potential and hopes the Golden State fan base will remain patient with him.

“I think there’s plenty of guys that don’t know what’s going on,” Green shared. “With Kawhi Leonard [in San Antonio] I didn’t want to pry about his injury if he didn’t want to tell me. But it’s tough as a team, because you have to be the middle-men of trying to answer questions for somebody.

“There’s going to be a ton of questions, it could be a distraction. But you have to move with sensitivity and empathy because you never know. I hope fans stick with Wiggins.”

This wasn’t the first time that the Warriors forward asks for time to attend personal matters, as he also missed 25 games last season right before the playoffs. Even though insider Shams Charania suggested that it had to do with his father’s health, the Bay Area team have kept the reasons in private.