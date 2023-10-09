After preseason debut, Raptors veterans are inspired by rookie Gradey Dick’s confidence

Toronto‘s top draft selection is more than ready for the NBA, Gradey Dick assures, as he’s been doing his best to take it all in during training camp. “The change has been great for me personally,” the 19-year-old said. “Being that sponge, soaking up that knowledge. Being someone willing to learn everything.”

The 13th overall pick played in this Sunday’s preseason opener in Vancouver, and contributed to his team’s 112-99 victory against the Sacramento Kings. Just as he stepped onto the court, the crowd began chanting his name.

“We want Gradey!” they roared. “We want Gradey!”

And believe me, he got his opportunity to shine. Check out the moment when the rising star scored his first-ever three pointer and heard the audience react in excitement:

“That’s the personality of this organization, the fan base,” Dick said after the game. “That’s why I was so excited to be drafted here. I see the comments (on) a bunch of stuff. But it comes with it … the name does.”

As for his teammates, who’ve gotten the opportunity to watch him play closely ever since the start of training camp, can vouch for his incredible talent. Veteran Thaddeus Young admits that it’s impressive to see a rookie who trusts his talents so much.

“I think he has a lot of confidence,” he said. “He knows that he can be a really good player in this league. He knows he has a high-ceiling potential. He’s very young. He’s a guy that can come in and create waves right now. You see him right now. He’s learning about stepping into the shot. He’s learning how to catch and shoot, how to get his shot off quicker. So just being able to pay attention to all the different things. But he’s leaps and bounds beyond like the typical rookie mindset.”

Gradey earned his confidence after his freshman year representing the Jayhawks in college, where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. During his time there, he started all 36 matches for the University of Kansas while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

The Raptors coach is pleased to see many veterans have taken the time to get to know Dick and dedicate quality time to mentor him

Toronto trainer Darko Rajakovic is excited to see so many Raptors veteran coming together to mentor the team’s top draft pick.

“Garrett (Temple) is already taking him under the wing,” he shared. “Veterans in this league like to mess around with the rookies, that comes with the territory. It’s OK to do that but you’ve got to take care of those guys, you’ve got to show them the ropes first.”

Club star Pascal Siakam is another veteran who has been noticing Gradey’s eagerness to learn and develop quickly.

Pascal Siakam discusses his role in the new offensive system and Gradey Dick on training camp and mentors is LIVE! Watch below ⬇️

🎥: https://t.co/SqDIyXmrjq pic.twitter.com/yQqHjttStN — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) October 5, 2023

“He’s young, he’s going to have to learn and continue to get better,” expressed the 29-year-old. “But the most important thing is he’s willing to listen. When you talk to him, he seems attentive and that’s all you can ask for.”

Dennis Schroder, who just came back from winning the FIBA championship with Germany, is another new signing for the Raptors who has also been dedicating time to the rising star.

“We’ve been doing some shooting games ever since his first practice. He’s a great personality. We already all got along before we got here so when we added him it was a plus,” said Dick shared about the World Cup MVP.