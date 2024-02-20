All-Star Nikola Jokic opens the door to teaming up with Luka Doncic in Denver

Probably one of the most tender stories of this past All-Star Weekend was the bromance between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. They are well known friends off the court, but it was certainly special to see them spend time side by side during the league’s showcase activities in Indianapolis.

We witnessed them sharing the same uniform this weekend during the All-Star Game, as both represent the Western Conference, but could they play together for the same NBA squad? The Serbian admitted after Sunday’s contest that he’d definitely be open for it.

During the postgame interview, a reporter from his native country asked Jokic is he’d like to play alongside the Slovenian star. This is what his reponse translates to English: “I don’t know. It’s possible. I don’t want to leave Denver. I like it there and it’s a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas he can come.”

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are legitimately best friends 😂 (via @SportsonMax)pic.twitter.com/yeBd7yXhYo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

It is widely believed that it would be very hard to see Nikola leaving Colorado, as many believes he wishes to retire with the Nuggets. However, it might be more likely to imagine Doncic trying his luck with another NBA franchise.

Up to this point, the Mavericks are enjoying a rather successful season, especially considering they missed out on the playoffs last campaign. The Dallas club currently sit in the Western Conference’s 7th spot with a 32-23 record, and recently added P.J. Washington to their roster.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old is on a five-year, $215 million extension with the Mavs and still has two more years on his contract. According to close sources, Luka is considering to sign one of the most lucrative deals in NBA history and stay put in Texas.

Both players joked around during the All-Star celebrations, as Jokic even said that Doncic was “terrible” during the contests. “Luka’s terrible. Luka’s really bad for this game,” he said. “He’s worse than me. 100 percent.”

He later added that he was truly angry at the Slovenian for missing so many shots during Sunday’s matchup. “No. I couldn’t believe it,” Nikola joked about his teammate’s attempts. “I was mad at him. I was actually mad at him. Crazy.”

Lakers big man Anthony Davis enjoyed playing next to the European duo and admitted that those guys “are comedy”

During the postgame interviews on Sunday, Anthony Davis was asked about how it felt to play with both Jokic and Doncic. According to the center star, he chose them as the players he most enjoyed to be around with this weekend in Indianapolis.

“Luka and Jokic,” Davis said about his favorite players during the All-Star match. “Those guys are comedy. They’re really funny. It’s good to be on the other side of all the plays they make happen. It was fun sharing the court with everyone, but I think those two guys were very great.”

The Slovenian was also consulted about the fact that the West squad wasn’t competitive against the East, who set a 211-point record and beat them by double figures.

“I mean, yeah, when people come here playing 40 minutes, they don’t want to get injured, everybody just gets out of the way,” Luka shared. “I don’t know how to fix that, but I just follow the lead.”