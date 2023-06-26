Basketball player Oscar Cabrera who blamed COVID-19 vaccine for his myocarditis has passed away

This past weekend Dominican basketball player Oscar Cabrera Adames died of an apparent heart attack after an exercise test at the young age of 28-years-old. The athlete had claimed that his health issues started once he got his first COVID-19 vaccines a couple of years ago.

According to the player’s own testimony, he had developed myocarditis during the pandemic and doctors couldn’t explain the causes of his illness. This is why he assumed it was the vaccine, which gave him a disease that gradually weakened his heart, reducing its capacity to pump blood.

The news has first delivered by Dominican sports broadcaster Hector Gomez, who assured that Cabrera was being attended at a hospital in Santo Domingo, where he was carrying out tests after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Right after his death was announced, publications arose from social media recalling that he had blamed his rare condition right after he decided to take the first two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“I got a damn Myocarditis from taking a f—ing vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me,” the player had written on his social media accounts.

Cabrera Adames then said that at the time he had no choice because he required the vaccine to be able to keep playing basketball in Spain.

“But guess what? It was compulsory or I couldn’t work,” he then posted. “I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died.

“I’m still recovering and I’ve had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing.”

Two years ago, Cabrera first collapsed during a game in Spain and was transported to the hospital in a delicate condition

The first time the player feared for his life was during a 2021 Spanish Amateur Basketball League match, where he suddenly collapsed on the floor and was taken immediately to the hospital.

He then shared his worries on social media as no doctor was able to decipher what was happening to him.

“I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing, 7% body fat, 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis they tell me I won’t be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes back down and they can’t give me medication. You know why? Because they can’t find the damn cause,” he wrote.

Up to this point, we are yet to have an official statement on the cause of Oscar Cabrera Adames’ death. All we know is that myocarditis restricts your heart’s ability to pump blood, and most cases ends in sudden death due to heart failure.