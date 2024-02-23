As Jayson Tatum is enjoying his seventh NBA competition like no other, the Celtics are the top-leading team in regular season for a third-straight campaign. This is mostly due to his contributions and a strong sense of collectiveness inside the Boston squad.

As for the 25-year-old, he’s been putting in the work. Not only is his talent and ethic unmatched, he says he’s ready for the mental challenges of stardom. The young forward believes it is finally time to earn some credit as a future NBA great and eventual champion.

As the Celtics are 44-12 and atop the Eastern Conference, once again the Massachusetts club are favorites to conquer this year’s crown in the spring. Tatum is enamored with the way his teammates are playing.

“I just love the way that we’re playing,” he recently told ESPN. “Obviously I love our record … but the way that we’re playing, the way guys are coexisting together, there’s a difference from last year. I love where we’re at this year compared to last season.”

Jayson is averaging 27.1 points while shooting 47.5% from the field, which is the most efficient percentage of his career, plus 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

Even though he admires many players in the league, he’s convinced that he’s currently the best player out there. “I got a lot of respect for a lot of guys in the league,” said the Boston star. “I truly do believe every time I step on the floor I’m the best player.”

“It’s my seventh year in the league,” Tatum continued. “I’m very confident because I know how hard I worked. I know how much I put into this game. I know how badly I want to be one of the best, how badly I want to win. Why wouldn’t I be confident? Because I know how hard I worked.”

When asked about who is the next face of the NBA, now that LeBron James’ generation is coming to an end, he feels his chance is finally here. “I feel like it’s mine to take,” said the soon-to-be 26-year-old. “I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure.”

Coach Joe Mazzulla assures that Tatum is underrated in the MVP conversation, as he’s earned himself his place

Joe Mazzulla, who is enjoying his second year as a head coach in the NBA, wasn’t shy at all about making a case for his pupil as the league’s MVP. He believes the five-time All-Star has proved himself time and time again to have what it takes to earn a place at the top.

“Yes,” the tactician said when asked if Tatum deserved to be MVP. “I think defining what ‘most valuable’ means — it’s not just about scoring — it’s the ability to have sustainable success, to make the people around you better, and the ability to be great.”

The Boston trainer not only believes that he has the talent, but that he’s been the most consistent athlete in the league as he’s only missed three matches so far this season.

“He’s done it for a long time,” Mazzulla reminded the press. “I think he’s underrated in that conversation and it’s something that I think he’s doing a great job of reshaping what it means to be the best player — he does it every night and he does it differently. You really have to watch the games to understand how he has an impact on himself and his teammates. He should be [more in the MVP conversation].”