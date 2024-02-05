Bradley Beal finally returned to Washington this season after he was traded out last summer to Phoenix, and the Wizards had prepared for him a sentimental tribute video while the starters were being announced this past Sunday night.

The veteran star, who played 11 campaigns in D.C., dropped a season-high 43 points as the Suns beat their rivals by a 28-point margin this weekend. You could say the 30-year-old would’ve dropped 50+ if coach Frank Vogel hadn’t pulled him out of the game with almost 9 minutes remaining.

Despite hurting his former club, the home fans dedicated an impressive ovation as he left the floor. “Tonight was awesome,” Bradley shared. “To be back in the city that has helped me grow as a man, drafted me on my 19th birthday. … A lot of good memories man, and that tribute video was awesome.”

Bradley Beal in his first game back in Washington 🔥 43 PTS (season-high)

16-21 FG

4-5 3PM What a return to DC. pic.twitter.com/v4QTDcVEjz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2024

Beal, who is a three-time All-Star, was never going to contend for a championship in Washington, especially as his former squad is currently 9-40 this campaign. Now the player truly has a chance of winning his first-ever NBA title alongside superstar teammates Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

“It was a mutual decision back in the summer. It wasn’t a spiteful or like a disgusting divorce,” he acknowledged. “It was a good separation. No hard feelings in it.”

There’s no doubt that the veteran was inspired during the contest, as he showed respect for the Wizard’s crowd when he pat on his chest when they applauded him. After hitting 43 points, his coach thought the Washington team had seen enough.

“I was not even going to leave him in to start the fourth, to be honest,” Vogel said. “So we left him in a few extra minutes, but you have to approach the game the right way.”

Bradley dropped in 16 out of his 21 attempts from the field and recognized that his teammates really wanted him to shine this Sunday. “It wasn’t like something we talked about in the locker room, but you can kind of sense the energy of the team, like that’s what we were going to do,” Beal expressed. “And I’m not mad at it.”

Due to injury, Bradley wasn’t able to play back when the Wizards played at Phoenix in December

Back in December, the D.C. club visited the Suns in Arizona but the veteran star was still in the injury report due to a sprained ankle. This is why this Sunday’s victory was so special to Beal, as he had the chance to see his former teammates.

As Bradley has only been able to participate in 26 games this season, he’s finally enjoying his time on court. “It’s been an adjustment for sure. You go from being very ball dominant, to now you share that dominance with two other guys — and three, including Nurk,” he expressed. “My role is totally different here than what it was. It’s a process.”

After the whole experience, the 30-year-old acknowledged how important this visit to Washington really was for him, even admitting he was extra motivated to play against the Wizards.

“It was a very cool experience, the last few days,” Beal revealed. “It was good to be able to see a lot of familiar faces. That kind of just motivated me to play a little bit harder too, just being appreciative for everything everybody’s ever done for me here, being appreciative for where I am and the team that I’m on now.”