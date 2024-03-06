There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Brandin Podziemski has been one of the revelations of the 2023/24 NBA season, as he’s slowly been turning into a starter for one of the most successful franchises in recent history during his rookie year. However, the rising star wasn’t too happy when he found out, again, that he’s been snubbed out of the Western Conference’s Rookie of the Month voting for February.

The competition is harsh this campaign, as he’s up against none other than French sensation Victor Wembanyama, who earned the honors for a second-consecutive month, and other greats like Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, Keyonte George from Utah, and Amen Thompson in Houston.

However, the 21-year-old is mostly disappointed with the fact that he’s not even among the athletes considered, month after month. The Warriors player simply feels he deserves some recognition. “I should have at least been in the conversation for sure,” Podziemski said on Tuesday.

When asked about it, he gave a straight answer. “One hundred percent,” he expressed. “I played every game in February; we went 11-3. Led our team in plus-minus, led all the rookies in plus-minus. All the stats that look at helping your team win, I led in those categories. That’s what matters most to me, and I think that’s what matters most to a team in term of winning.”

When stacking up his numbers against Wembanyama, the seven-foot-four big man averaged 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 blocks in the 12 contests he played last month. As for the No. 19 pick of last year’s draft, he averaged 10.8 points on 43% shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 14 matches.

The Warriors started off March with a hard loss on Sunday, as they were defeated by the Celtics by 52 points. Brandin wasn’t able to play due to a lower back strain he suffered last Thursday against the Knicks, but seems to be cleared to play this Wednesday vs. Milwaukee.

“It was hard,” he said after missing out against Boston. “I wanted to play, but it was a benefit for me just to kind of see things from a different perspective. It was definitely a benefit, but as a competitor you want to be out there to play.”

The Golden State rookie gets 100% honest on his offensive approach after recent long-range struggles

While Podziemski is confirming he’s worthy of establishing himself as a potential Warriors star, he’s also struggled halfway through his rookie season. Despite becoming a starter on Steve Kerr’s squad, he’s had difficulty shooting from long range recently, even though he’s always been a well-known sharpshooter ever since his college days.

The guard is at a 36.6% while shooting from beyond the arc this season, but his efficiency has fallen down ever since 2024 started. During the past two months, Brandin is shooting at 31.9% from the deep, which is close to the league average.

When asked about his offensive approach, he displayed his confidence in his shooting and noted he’s learned to impact the game even if his shots aren’t going inside the rim. “Very comfortable. Obviously my percentages aren’t where I’d like them to be,” he told the press this week. “But I just try to read what the game calls for. If it calls for me to take the shot, I’m gonna shoot it.

“If not, I’m gonna try to get something better for my teammates. I think that’s kinda where I’ve grown in that area. To start, I was maybe a little bit passive. Now I’m just doing what the game calls for, and I think it’s led to success on the floor because I’m just trying to make the right play.”