Bronny James is cleared to return to USC training 4 months after suffering cardiac arrest

On July 24, Bronny James suffered heart problems during a preseason practice with the University of Southern California. Four months later, he’s finally been cleared to make a full return to basketball activities and could be back in training with the Trojans next week.

The announcement was first made by a spokesperson of the James family, as he’s expected to have a final evaluation with the college’s medical staff before officially joining his squad.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball,” the statement reads. “Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

The 19-year-old was surprisingly hospitalized after going into a cardiac arrest during the summer, as he started working out with the Trojans. Weeks later, doctors found the congenital heart defect as the main cause for his heart episode.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified,” the family had announced in August. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.”

As of now, USC is off to a 5-2 start this campaign without Bronny, who hasn’t practiced with his teammates yet but recently participated in a pregame warmup right before a Trojans match vs. Brown on November 19.

LeBron revealed that he’s prepared to miss an NBA game for the Lakers if it is the same night as his son’s debut with the Trojans

Right after Los Angeles‘ latest loss against Oklahoma City on Thursday, LeBron James told members of the press that he’s already announced to his teammates and staff that he’ll miss a game with the team if it is scheduled the same day that Bronny is set to make his college debut with the USC.

“Whenever he’s cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we’re playing, I’m going to have to catch them the next game,” the 38-year-old confessed. “Family over everything … But definitely got to see Bronny’s first game whenever he’s cleared and ready to go.”

LeBron reacted to a tweet in which he seemed to believe that Bronny possesses almost the same athleticism as he did when he was a rookie, admitting that he does see a similarity between their physique.

“Exactly! He’s definitely just as if not right there at his age,” James responded on X. “The casuals just like to argue about s*** they literally don’t know about.”