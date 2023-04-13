California Basketball: UCLA guard Tyger Campbell declares for 2023 NBA Draft

UCLA’s Tyger Campbell is joining former teammates Jaylen Clark and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as this Wednesday he declared for the 2023 NBA Draft to be held in June.

The guard made his decision public with an announcement on his own Instagram account.

“I take a lot of pride in the success we have had, and that’s the result of a lot of hard work and commitment,” he posted. “I’m graduating from UCLA and looking forward to the next step in my basketball career. With aspirations to play professionally, I am declaring for the NBA Draft.”

Tyger Campbell has declared for the NBA Draft Thank you for everything 💯 pic.twitter.com/o6OE6jasDL — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) April 13, 2023

After missing his freshman year with a knee injury, Campbell was a centerpiece in Westwood, Los Angeles for the past four seasons, becoming one of their best players in recent years. The senior from Cedar Rapids in Iowa, played 37 matches last season, averaging 13.4 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.

The player led the league’s stats with his 85.6% free-throw efficiency, and he was the third best in assist-turnover ratio with 3.2. Also, he now ranks 10th in most games played for UCLA at 133, and second in his school’s all-time assist list with 655.

“It’s hard for me to describe hoy special my time at UCLA has been,” he said. “But this has been an incredible ride. It has been an absolute honor to wear the four letters across my chestand be a part of this program for five years.

“I’d especially like to thank Coach Cronin and our coaching staff for their trust and belief in me the past four season. To my teammates, you guys are the best. Thank you for your tíreles support to help me become a better player and person. The friendships I have built here will be some of my greatest takeaways from my time in Westwood,” he concluded.

His former coach assures Campbell has a long future in pro basketball

The guard, who helped the Bruins reach the Final Four in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in the last couple of NCAA Tournaments, has not only been an honorable mention in the past, but he also earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors during three years.

Take a look at his highlights from last year’s March Madness:

“This was an emotional last run for the two of us, as we both worked so hard together to make UCLA elite again,” coach Mick Cronin expressed in a statement. “We know that Tyger has a long future in pro basketball, and I hope that I’m coaching long enough to hire him on my staff someday, as well.”

Now Campbell and his teammate David Singleton, who is out of eligibility, are focused on competing in the Portsmouth Invitational pre-draft showcase in Virginia this week.

The other two former UCLA players that have declared for the draft have different panoramas in front of them. Jaquez, a senior, decided to enter the draft even though he still has an extra year of eligibility available due to the past COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark, on the other hand, seems that he is mostly testing the draft waters as he hasn’t announced if he’s hiring an agent ahead of June 22 or maintain his prevailing eligibility.