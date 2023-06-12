In a significant development for the Boston Celtics, Charles Lee is reportedly set to join the team as the lead assistant coach. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lee is in the final stages of securing a deal to become part of the Celtics coaching staff. This move marks a significant addition to the team’s coaching ranks, bringing in a highly respected and experienced basketball mind.

Charles Lee is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as the lead assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Lee had been the associate head coach with Milwaukee and a finalist for the Toronto and Detroit head jobs. pic.twitter.com/t2WO5r2hHh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2023

Lee Comes with a Wealth of Experience

Lee’s coaching journey has seen him work closely with renowned head coach Mike Budenholzer for several years. After spending seven seasons as an assistant coach under Budenholzer, Lee was promoted to the role of associate head coach on the Milwaukee Bucks staff last season. Lee’s tenure with Budenholzer included successful stints in Atlanta and Milwaukee, where they achieved great success together.

The recent decision by the Bucks to part ways with Budenholzer following an early playoff exit opened up new opportunities for Lee. He emerged as a finalist for head coaching positions with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons during this summer’s coaching searches. Additionally, Lee also pursued head coaching interviews with the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards in 2022, demonstrating his ambition and desire to take on a leadership role within the NBA.

Celtics Staff Taking Shape

Joining the Celtics coaching staff as the lead assistant coach, Lee will work alongside Joe Mazzulla, who is also part of the team’s reshaped staff. Notably, the Celtics have also added former Celtic player Sam Cassell to their coaching staff, further enhancing the team’s coaching expertise.

The acquisition of Charles Lee brings a wealth of experience and basketball knowledge to the Celtics. Known for his astute coaching strategies and ability to connect with players, Lee’s presence is expected to have a positive impact on the team’s development and performance. As the Celtics aim to build a championship-caliber team, Lee’s expertise will be invaluable in guiding and mentoring the players.

The Celtics organization and fans have reason to be excited about the addition of Charles Lee to the coaching staff. With his proven track record and dedication to the game, Lee’s influence is set to enhance the team’s prospects and contribute to their quest for success in the NBA.