Charles Barkley calls the Bulls ‘an embarrassment to the NBA’ and says franchise should change cities

It’s been decades already since the last time the Bulls truly contested for an NBA title, their last being won in 1998 during the Michael Jordan era. As they’ve constantly struggled season after season to compete gracefully in a playoff run, Chicago fans have lost the love to what once was an exciting franchise.

In a recent interview, Charles Barkley shares this sentiment as he has always been a critic of the Bulls squad. He went all the way to call the franchise “an embarrassment to the NBA” when he appeared this week on the Dan Patrick Show.

In his common unfiltered manner, he explained why the franchise no longer deserves their iconic status. “They should have had a clear-cut sale a few years ago. Dude, y’all stink, y’all stink, y’all stink… I’m trying to figure out when they start their rebuild,” expressed the Hall of Famer.

This season is no exception as they are currently holding a disappointing 10-16 record and are ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference. The last time the Bulls won a playoff series was all the way back in 2015, when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Weeks ago, the former Suns star discussed the team’s reality with the NBA on TNT crew previous to the Chicago vs. Boston matchup which ended 124-97 in Celtics’ favor. He hilariously suggested the franchise should move away from the Windy City.

“I don’t know what the hell the Bulls are doing. We’re trying to get a team in Seattle and Vegas. Let’s move this one,” Barkley said. “I don’t understand what they’re doing in Chicago. This team, they ain’t even relevant anymore.”

Barkley can’t wait to witness Chicago’s Ring of Honor ceremony which will induct Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Ever since Netflix released “The Last Dance” documentary and shined a light on the Bulls dynasty, the general public now knows what Scottie Pippen really thinks about Michael Jordan. Their relationship has suffered plenty since then, and it took an even worse turn when Scottie’ ex-wife Larsa started dating Michael’s eldest son Marcus.

Now the expectation has grown as the Chicago franchise are preparing a new Ring of Honor induction on January 12, which expects both ex-superstars to share the stage together while they receive the award. “You know what? I gotta go,” Barkley said. “I’m just gonna sit back in the corner and stare.”

Charles Barkley on the Bulls players reuniting for Ring of Honor ceremony: “Uncomfortable won’t do it justice.” (via @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/YATEnhWQ9N — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 13, 2023

Up to this point, Jordan already admitted to feeling uncomfortable with the fact that his son is dating Pippen’s former partner. “I’m gonna go to Chicago that day just to see it,” Charles kept at it. “You talk about weirdest, uncomfortable… uncomfortable won’t do it justice. … I can’t wait to go to this.”

“Were they waiting on Michael and the guys to die before they come up with the ring of honor? I mean don’t they have a statue out front? I think you’d [Michael Jordan] rather have a statute than be in the Ring of Honor,” claimed the Hall of Famer.