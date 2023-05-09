Home » news » Chicagos Alex Caruso Was Voted All Defensive First Team This Season For The First Time In His Career

Main Page

Chicago’s Alex Caruso was voted All-Defensive First Team this season for the first time in his career

Updated 21 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today, the league announced the 10 players who were voted for the All-Defensive teams for the 2022-23 season. It’s a prestigious honor to be selected as one of the top 10 defenders in the league. Leading the names for All-Defensive First Team this season is Bulls PG Alex Caruso. Evan Mobley and himself were both selected to their first All-Defesnvie team in their career. 

Alex Caruso is not the flashiest player on the court, but he knows what he does well. He developed into a solid 3 and D player who can also get his teammates involved. The 29-year-old received 50 first-place and 25 second-place votes to make All-Defensive First Team.

The 2020 NBA champ played a career-high 67 games this season. He was a big part of Chicago finishing the season fifth in defensive rating in 2022-23. Chicago’s season ended in the play-in tournament, but Caruso should be proud of the effort he gave all season long.

Alex Caruso headlines the All-Defensive First Team for the 2022-23 NBA season

Before voting took place, Alex Caruso made public statements that he thinks he deserves to be recognized as one of the league’s top defenders. The 100 media members who voted in for All-Defenive teams this season thought the same. This past season, Caruso led the league in deflections per 36 minutes with (5.2) per game.

He also finished 10th in the NBA this season for charges drawn and he’s never afraid to take one for the team. Chicago allowed 106.6 points per 100 possessions when he played and 113.1 when he was off the court. Earlier this year, Caruso had this to say on why he thinks he was deserving of an All-Defensive honor.

“Coming from a spot where I was undrafted and teams didn’t think I was good enough to be in the league to being, in my eyes, one of the best defenders in the league, we’ll see what other people think,”- Alex Caruso

Once Patrick Beverley was traded to the Bulls, Alex Caruso and himself made immediate impacts on the starting lineup. The two defensive-minded players thrived while playing together and it will be interesting to see if the Bulls keep Beverley for next season.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now