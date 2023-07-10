Chris Paul is formally introduced by the Warriors: ‘It’s not brain surgery… at the end of the day, it’s basketball’

Chris Paul hasn’t just been handed his new No. 3 Warriors jersey, but he also spent his Sunday morning working out in Atlanta with his new teammate Stephen Curry before traveling to Las Vegas. According to the newcomer, they didn’t miss many shoots practicing together.

By the way he’s been attending the press, you can tell that the veteran point guard is very excited to move foward with this new step in his 18-season career in the NBA. When asked to explain how he feels about getting used to this squad, he thinks it’s more simple that you might think.

“Not to like sound crazy or whatnot, but at the end of the day, it’s basketball,” he assured. “You know, it’s not brain surgery. I’m going into a situation with a bunch of guys who’ve been playing together for a long time.”

Check out his complete first press conference with the Golden State team held out this weekend:

The veteran star was traded out twice this summer, as he was first sent to Washington as part of the Phoenix’s move for Bradley Beal, and then again transferred to the Bay Area in exchange for Jordan Poole.

If you think the 38-year-old is getting too old for the NBA, you probably need to take a look at his stats from last season. The 12-time All Star averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns last campaign, playing a total of 59 games.

When asked about his experience, he recalled he’s been part of many healthy transitions into new teams, and this won’t be the exception.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play on three USA teams, ‘06, ’08 and 2012,” Paul recalled. “It’s high-IQ basketball, guys that play off reads and whatnot, and what you learn is you figure it out. Everybody don’t have the answers right now.

“We’ll practice, I’m sure there’s going to be some things that I’ve got to learn, some things that they’ve got to learn about me, but that’s the case with any team.”

Paul admitted that even his family can’t believe he’s become a part of the Golden State roster

After a total of 1,214 regular-season matches, plus another 149 playoff games in his career, Paul has always been a starter. Even though he might have to begin some games in the bench next season, considering he won’t always replace guards Klay Thompson or Stephen Curry, he’s convinced coach Steve Kerr will find the right formula.

“It’ll be a conversation for us when camp starts. … I think we’ll figure all that stuff out,” the 38-year-old guaranteed.

Paul shared that not even his family can believe he’s playing for the Bay Area team now. “It is what it is,” he expressed. “Sports.”

As the Golden State squad is convinced they are out to contend for their fifth title in 10 years, the veteran star is mostly happy due to the fact that he can keep playing basketball at an elite level and enjoy the game.

“I get a chance to play basketball every day and say, ‘that’s my way of life,’” he shared. “So you’re saying, ‘why do I do it?’ For the same reason I did it when I was 4 or 5 years old. You know what I mean? I wouldn’t spend the time training and working out and hooping and being away from my family if I didn’t love it. That hasn’t changed.”