Could the Auburn Tigers land a reunion with Arizona State transfer Devan Cambridge?

As of the beginning of April, over 1,100 athletes are in the NCAA transfer portal for just basketball alone. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Arizona State transfer Devan Cambridge told him that he has a visit for Auburn planned sometime this week. Cambridge spent his first three collegiate seasons at Auburn and there’s a strong chance that the Tigers land a reunion with the fifth-year senior. 

The six-foot-six Nashville, TN native entered the transfer portal earlier this month and has been busy making some recruiting visits in the following weeks. This past Sunday he met with the University of Oregon about possibly playing his final year of eligibility with the Ducks. Rothstein also reported that Texas Tech and Clemson were in the mix.

However, he now has a visit scheduled to meet with Auburn this week and head coach Bruce Pearl would love a reunion with Cambridge for his final season.

Devan Cambridge is set to meet with Auburn this week about a potential reunion with the Tigers

This past season with Arizona State, Cambridge played in all 36 games and made 35 starts. He helped the Sun Devils have their most successful season under head coach Bobby Hurley (23-13) since he took over in 2019-20. Cambridge averaged a career-high in points (9.8), rebounds (5.4), minutes per game (26.7), and field-goal percentage (.504) in the 2022-23 season.

After three seasons with Auburn and one with Arizona State, Cambridge has one final year of eligibility left. Cambridge is one of five starters that the Sun Devils will have to replace for next season in a year that they reached the NCAA tournament. All five either entered the transfer portal or declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Cambridge originally announced on social media that he would be returning to Arizona State next season, but changed his mind a few weeks later. The 22-year-old will meet with Auburn this week and should have a decision in the near future on where he plans to play next season.

