Daily Free WNBA Expert Playoffs Picks: Semifinals – odds and predictions

On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, the Chicago Sky are playing against the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury are facing the Las Vegas Aces; free WNBA expert playoffs picks are available. Tomorrow, Game 2 of the semifinals will begin.

The Sky-Sun matchup starts at 8 p.m. ET. Afterwards, the Mercury-Aces contest begins at 10 p.m. ET. Both Game 2 contests will air live on ESPN2. Bovada game line odds are down below.

Sky vs. Sun: odds, predictions and betting picks

In Game 1, Chicago upsetted Connecticut, winning 101-95 in double-overtime. That was a big win for the Sky. The Sun appeared rusty at times. Leading into the series, the Sun were seven-point favorites in Game 1. Likewise, the Sun are 7.5-point favorites for Game 2. Connecticut’s loss snapped their 14-game winning streak.

For the Sky, in 39 minutes played, forward Candace Parker accumulated 22 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Plus, guard Allie Quigley finished her performance with 19 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 42 minutes played.

In the Sun’s six-point loss, forward Jonquel Jones had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 45 minutes played. Center Brionna Jones ended her night with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 1.0 assist. That was one of the best WNBA games ever played. In other news, there are no reported injuries for either team.

For notable betting trends, Chicago is now 6-4 in the team’s last 10 games played versus Connecticut. They are also 4-1 straight up in their past five games, 4-2 ATS in their previous six road games and the total has gone over in four of the team’s last five away games.

As for the Sun, they are 12-1 SU in their past 13 games and 10-1 SU in their previous 11 home games. Not to mention, the total has gone under in 10 of Connecticut’s last 14 games played at home. For one significant betting trend, the Sun are 1-6 ATS in their past seven home games against the Sky.

In summary, pick the Sun to win Game 2, but the Sky will cover the spread. The total will go over 155.5. Was the first playoff meeting a fluke? Only time will tell. Other free WNBA expert playoffs picks can be found here.

Mercury vs. Aces: odds, predictions and betting picks

In Game 1 of the semifinals, the Aces defeated the Mercury 96-90. While not as dramatic or action-packed as the Sky-Sun double-overtime thriller, it was still a competitive game. In the first quarter, Phoenix scored 30 points, earning a nine-point lead over Las Vegas. Though, the Mercury struggled to generate enough points in the second and third quarters. The Aces were 5.5-point favorites for Game 1, and they won by six-points.

In the Mercury’s six-point loss, center Brittney Griner had a team-high 26 points. She also earned 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 36 minutes played. Guard Diana Taurasi had 20 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists 31 minutes on the court.

Moreover, as for the Aces, guard Riquna Williams finished her performance with 26 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes. Kelsey Plum had an excellent game as well, putting up 25 points, 1.0 rebound and 3.0 assists in 26 minutes played. Regarding injuries, the Mercury have none, whereas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry is listed as questionable to play.

For noteworthy betting trends, the Mercury are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games. They are also 12-4 SU in their past 16 games, 17-5 ATS in their previous 22 away games and the total has gone over in eight of the team’s last 10 away games in Las Vegas. To add to these statistics, Phoenix is 8-2 SU in their past 10 games when playing Las Vegas on the road.

Upon further review of the Aces’ betting odds trends, they are 2-4 ATS in their last six games. Furthermore, Las Vegas is 5-0 SU in the team’s past five games, the total has gone over in five of their previous seven games and the Aces are 7-18 in the team’s last 25 games against Phoenix.

Despite the Mercury’s history of winning versus the Aces, pick Las Vegas to win again. Phoenix will cover the spread and the total will go under 171. Other free WNBA expert playoffs picks can be read on the main page of Basketball Insiders.

How to claim a Bovada bonus code?

The BitCoin Sports Welcome Bonus helps bettors earn a 75% bonus up to $750 with the Bovada bonus code: BTCSWB750. Unfortunately, Bovada is not available in Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland. There are three important steps to claim the bonus code.

1.) First, one must create his or her own username. This will require a first name, last name and date of birth.

2.) Next, the users must enter their mobile phone number, email address, password and select a currency. The currency is available through a drop-down option.

3.) Lastly, the user is required to verify his or her age and enter a specific zip code. Then, click the red “REGISTER” box. Enter the bonus code when making a deposit. A deposit can be made via Bitcoin or Bitcoin cash. VISA and Mastercard are other payment options.