Mavericks owner Mark Cuban thinks that his PG Kyrie Irving is “misunderstood”. Over the years, Irving has had his fair share of off-the-court drama. The 2016 NBA champion lost his partnership with Nike this past fall. Since that time, he’s been searching for a new signature shoe brand. As of yesterday, Irving signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for eight games. He shared a link to an anti-Semitic film on his social media. This caused a lot of controversy throughout the NBA and even his relationship with Nike and the Brooklyn Nets.

It got so bad that the all-star PG requested a trade from the Nets and was shipped off to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving signed a three-year, $126 million contract and now has a new signature shoe on the way.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/HpJej7HU5X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2023



Kyrie Irving is set to play a unique role as Chief Creative Officer of ANTA

In this lucrative shoe deal with ANTA, Kyrie will have the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators. He will also be helping with their manufacturing process in the USA. Previously, Irving had been with Nike since 2011. In 2014, he became just the 20th player in league history to have a signature shoe with Nike.

After signing with ANTA, Irving has this to say to the media.

“I’m incredibly excited about this collaboration. The first step in becoming partners is to share the same dreams, goals, and missions. ANTA’s rapid development over the years, openness to creativity, willingness to embrace family and teamwork, expertise in areas like product innovation and manufacturing processes have left a remarkable impression on not just me, but also my A11Even team who will work side by side with me in creating something truly generationally special.” – Kyrie Irving

ANTA is not a well-known sports brand in the US, but Kyrie Irving plans to change that. Irving’s signature shoe with Nike was one of the best in the NBA. While the shoe is no longer being produced, NBA players have found ways to get their hands on a pair and still wear them to this day.