This offseason, Kyrie Irving is looking for stability. The 31-year-old superstar requested a trade last season and ended up with the Mavericks. Dallas’ all-star duo of Luka Doncic and Irving did not play out just how they planned. The owner of the team Mark Cuban has said the team wants to bring back Irving. Kyrie is quoted saying that he is searching for “a place where he can spend the rest of his career”.

He exercised his player option last season with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded. This offseason, the 2016 NBA champ is a free agent. League sources have said that Irving could be eligible for a five-year, $272 million max contract with the Mavericks.

If Irving leaves the Mavericks this offseason, he’ll be heading to his fourth team in the last six seasons. That is not how the superstar PG wants to finish out his career.

.@ramonashelburne reports that Kyrie Irving intends to meet with teams in free agency and is searching for “a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home.” pic.twitter.com/dNWqIqrFKr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 28, 2023

Kyrie Irving is looking for stability at this point in his career

After being traded from the Nets, Kyrie Irving played 20 games for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks went 8-12 in those 20 games he played, they would miss the postseason. In the 16 games that Luka Doncic and Irving played together, the Mavs went 5-11.

Despite the rough end to the season, Dallas is confident that Irving wants to stay. Mark Cuban said that Irving told him that “he’s happy here”. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the chances of the Mavericks retaining Irving are very high.

He said the market across the league for Irving is very limited. Wojnarowski said the Mavericks are the only legitimate option that Irving could get this summer. With free agency beginning tomorrow at 6:00 pm EST, we’ll have to see what Dallas does about signing Irving.