Detroit’s Dwane Casey will step down as head coach as he plans to move to front office

Just as regular season came to an end this past weekend, and Detroit failed to have a productive campaign as they finished last of the Western Conference with the worst record in the league, the Pistons decided that Dwayne Casey should step down as head coach.

In spite of this, the team’s General Manager Troy Weaver confirmed that the former trainer will only transition into a new role in Detroit’s front office, starting now with immediate effect.

Casey will join Detroit's front office as the Pistons start a head coaching search. Bucks assistant Charles Lee and former Celtics coach Ime Udoka are expected to be among candidates for the Pistons job, sources say. https://t.co/sPmxLRXLrY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2023

In a statement released by the administration, they thank Casey for his work and announce that they will start looking for a new coach right away.

“Dwane Casey has done everything we asked of him since the beginning of our partnership, both as a coach and a tremendous mentor and person,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores this Monday. “Our organization and the young men he has been leading are very fortunate to have had his guidance and support.

“We are grateful for his steady hand as head coach during these important development years, and we are excited to have his wisdom and experience in the front office as we enter the next phase.”

Casey, on the other hand, has admitted that he’s looking foward to this new challenge in his career.“I’m excited for what we’ve done, the culture and foundation that we’ve built,” said Dwane Casey.

“It’s been a good 44 years,” he continued. “Tom (Gores) has given me the opportunity to move into the front office and I’m excited about it, to go to the next phase of my life.”

The former Pistons coach hopes to also find more time with his family with this new role in Detroit. “I’m excited to go to the next phase of my life,” he admitted. “Time to spend more time with my family. This team is on the right track. They probably need to hear a new voice. This is my decision.”

Casey spent five years leading the Pistons’ roster

It was June 11, 2018 when Casey was first named head coach of the Michigan franchise, and throughout these five years he’s guided his roster to a regular-season record of 121-263 (.315). His best mark so far came in his first campaign leading the Pistons, after posting 41-41 (.500) and taking the squad to its first postseason run after a three-season drought.

In that campaign, the team set a record for most three-pointers made in franchise history with 993, also averaging 107 points per contest, the strongest point record for Detroit since the 1987/88 season.

Another important accomplishment left this campaign was how much their rookie stars have thrived under coach Casey. For example, not too long ago both guard Jaden Ivey and center Jalen Duren became the first pair of Pistons’ newcomers to be selected together for the NBA Rising Stars Game.

This past season, Detroit only registered a 17-65 (.207) mark, adding to Casey’s total career coaching record of 494-570 (.464), which includes six playoff appearances.