At some point during the season, we almost thought this day would never come. Domantas Sabonis‘ impressive double-double streak has finally ended at 61 matches during last night’s clash against the Thunder. The Kings center only managed to drop 8 points and win 13 rebounds in his team’s 112-105 loss.

Now the 27-year-old is the owner of the seventh-longest record involving double-doubles in league history, as he had just moved past Elvin Hayes’ 60 straight games from back in 1969. However, the big man has the longest ever since the NBA merged with ABA for the 1976/77 campaign, as he broke Kevin Love‘s 53-game mark last month.

After his squad’s defeat to Oklahoma City, he recognized he felt proud of his accomplishment. “I mean, it’s awesome,” he expressed. “You’re mentioned with some of the greats. At the end of the day, you’re just out there trying to play your game and go out there and win. That’s my job as a big man — to get rebounds and to finish.”

Sabonis tonight: 8 PTS

13 REB

5 AST The 61-game double-double streak is over. https://t.co/mNmF3q01qe — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2024

Believe it or not, the Sacramento star admitted that he was unaware that his outstanding run was in jeopardy late in Tuesday’s clash. “No, I mean, we’re just trying to win,” Domantas said. “At the end of the day, you know, we’re trying to get 3s and trying to get this game back.”

The biggest double-double record in professional basketball history is in the hands of Wilt Chamberlain. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Hall of Famer set the highest mark with 227 straight displays.

As the Kings are only a few games away from the end of regular season and into the Playoffs, he discussed the impact of losing Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter to injury. “Those are two big pieces… Those are two guys that I play my two-man game with, you know, so you got to find different ways to get everyone involved or be more effective.

“And these are conversations that we have to have with Coach and De’Aaron Fox… We got five games left. And they’re the most important games this season for us right now,” Sabonis explained.

The Kings big man currently leads the league in total rebounds, RPG, and triple-doubles

Sabonis continues at the top of the NBA in total rebounds (1,074), rebounds per game (13.8), defensive rebounds (796), double-doubles (74), and triple-doubles (26) this campaign. Only bad news was his double-double streak ended at 61 on Tuesday night against the Thunder.

Only Nikola Jokic accompanies him as the only players in league history to record at least 25 triple-doubles in the same year. He leads the Nuggets star (25), Luka Doncic (21), Giannis Antetokounmpo (10), Josh Hart (6) Scottie Barnes (4), LeBron James (4), James Harden (3), and Bam Adebayo (2).

Through 79 matches in the starting lineup, the Sacramento center is averaging 19.5 points and career highs of 13.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. As if it wasn’t enough, he’s shooting 59.5% from the field, 37.8% from beyond the arc, and 70.3% at the free throw line.

This is his seventh-straight season that he’s averaged a double-double in both points and rebounds. The player’s defensive rebound percentage (34.8%), total rebound percentage (22.8%), and assist percentage (34.1%) are all career highs.