ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron James is too old to bring another NBA title to Los Angeles

As LeBron James received the award for the best record-breaking performance at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards, he took the opportunity to make it clear that he is coming back to play his 21st NBA campaign this upcoming fall.

At the end of the summer he will join his teammates back for training, after completing one of the best surprises of the 2022/23 competition, as they had a slow start of the season.

Even though the Lakers ended their playoff run in the Western Conference Finals and are having a very succesful free agency period, not everyone believes that have what it takes to win another NBA title next year.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who is actually a former teammate of LeBron, believes he’s too old to lead the Los Angeles club to another NBA trophy this following campaign.

.@KendrickPerkins doesn't believe LeBron can lead the Lakers to a title this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/Pv5Dp7LfWr — First Take (@FirstTake) July 13, 2023

“I don’t,” he assured. “I don’t. And not because I don’t believe in LeBron James. Look, I think he’s the greatest player of all time. We can debate that another day. I’m standing on that, 10 toes down.

“But when it comes down to putting expectations on a guy that’s going to be 39 years old in December, I just can’t do that. Especially when he’s playing alongside a guy that is in his prime – a top five talent – in Anthony Davis. This shouldn’t be on LeBron James.”

The TV personality considers Anthony Davis to be the leader that should own up to the pressure of taking the Lakers to the top, not James.

“Now, should LeBron James be the second option?” Perkins added. “Absolutely. But this Lakers team is gonna go as far as Anthony Davis can carry them. … But this is Anthony Davis’ opportunity and this should be on the shoulders of Anthony Davis to lead the Lakers to winning another championship.”

Dan Patrick wasn’t impressed with the way the press dealt with LeBron’s announcement, as everyone already knew he wasn’t going to retire

After losing to Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets in last season’s NBA playoffs, James let his frustration be known and hinted at a possible retirement.

The Lakers superstar claimed that he had “lot to think about,” but this week finally dismissed any possibility of hanging up his basketball shoes as he recieved an honor at the ESPY Awards. He said: “The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done.

“Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

Check out his full speech as he was awarded with the best record-breaking performance of the past season:

Dan Patrick, who was an anchor on ESPN’s SportsCenter for 17 years, argued that there was never a chance LeBron was not returning for another season. “I wasn’t waiting for an announcement [but] I got one.

“And then ESPN is treating it like it’s breaking news. And I went, ‘You know what’s breaking news? If he retired. Not that he’s coming back. Who thought that he might retire? It just is needy, and you don’t need it,” he concluded.