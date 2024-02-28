As the Atlanta squad currently sit in the Eastern Conference’s 10th place, you could say they have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this campaign. One of the biggest symptoms of this difficult season has been the fact that there’s been endless trade rumors surrounding their star players ever since the start of the year.

Despite the fact that the Hawks decided not to trade their athletes before February’s deadline, the speculation continues over what will happen this summer if they don’t succeed and qualify to the playoffs.

One of the most common subjects of these rumors has been Trae Young, even though he’s never asked to be transfered out of Georgia. Nevertheless, many NBA franchises would love to have him in their roster as many believe his time is up in Atlanta.

As the player just endured the first surgery of his career and will be out for a while, former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins hopes he played his last match for the Hawks. In an interview with NBA commentator Rachel Nichols, he explained his statement.

“I hope not. I hope this is the last time we see him in a Hawks uniform,” the center shared. “I feel like his talent is being wasted, his prime is being wasted. Get healthy, get 100% correct whether that is in Atlanta or you know, fingers crossed, the San Antonio Spurs.”

During the interview, they both agreed with the idea of the point guard being traded to San Antonio and partnering up with French superstar Victor Wembanyama.

“It’s a match made in heaven, it just makes sense. This Hawks team is not doing anything for his talent. I take it personal because I was in that situation once and hopefully this offseason, this is the season where he puts his foot down and uses his power and move to a situation that is going to be healthy for him,” Cousins expressed.

Trae’s hand surgery was a success and now the athlete will be re-evaluated in a month

The star guard injured his hand in last weekend’s defeat to the Toronto Raptors and he underwent surgery to repair the radial collateral ligament (RCL), only to be re-evaluated in four weeks. The Hawks gave out the following official injury update this week from Atlanta:

“During Friday’s game vs. Toronto, guard Trae Young suffered a left-hand injury. He underwent an MRI yesterday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament (RCL) in the fifth finger of his left hand. He will undergo surgery to repair the RCL on Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York and will be re-evaluated in four weeks,” it reads.

Trae, on the other hand, posted his own update on social media. The player is grateful over the fact that the operation was a success, but he hopes this will be the last surgery of his career.

“Made it through .. 1st surgery & God Willing my last… don’t worry I’ll be ready when the time is right ! 1 Corinthians 15:10 But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them—yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me,” Young posted.