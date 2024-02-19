This Saturday night, the All-Star Weekend gave us what will probably go down as one of the most exciting three-point displays in basketball history, as Stephen Curry’s incredible 29 points were barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu in Indianapolis.

The Warriors guard, who is the NBA’s all-time three-point king, went head-to-head with the WNBA star for the first time in history, to what most fans hope will become a regular exhibition at the league’s showcase weekend.

“For us to deliver a show like that, it was perfect,” Curry expressed. “As much excitement as you can build in that short amount of time with two great shooters going at it. This is something we’ll remember for a long time.”

The Liberty guard had already conquered the WNBA’s three-point contest during their All-Star celebrations last year, and dropped a record 37 points, which overcomes Curry’s own 31-point mark. “Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we do this,” Ionescu said.

Once the exhibition was over, both competitors even explored the possibility of adding partners to the competition in next year’s All-Star weekend in San Francisco. The Bay Area is not only where Sabrina calls home, but where Stephen plays in Golden State.

Fans all over social media suggested that Caitlin Clark might be the next best option to continue this NBA vs. WNBA shooting challenge, except for the fact that she is still in college.

Combined, both athletes shot 39 for 54 (72%). “This was so authentic for the both of us to be able to be here, finally not in a closed gym, shooting in front of everyone watching and understanding what it means for ourselves but also the bigger picture,” shared Sabrina after the competition. “This is where I wanted to be … It’s changed the landscape of how people view what we’re doing.”

The players have no rivalry between them, but instead, are very close friends. During a rehearsal shooting session on Friday, Curry jokingly booed her as she attempted her shots. “Trying to apply some pressure, for sure,” Curry said.

Ionescu continues to hail Curry as her biggest inspirations as she hopes to motivate young women to pursue greatness

The WNBA guard has been very outspoken about what the NBA player means to her, as she hails him as a great friend, mentor, and her biggest inspiration. After Saturday’s competition, Sabrina said that the experience taught her an important lesson.

“To just keep believing in myself,” Ionescu shared. “You know, 10 years ago, I never would have thought this was possible. And so being able to be up here … it’s a blessing and an opportunity to even be in the same conversation as Steph and to be able to see how much he’s respected me as a player and a basketball player and a person to want to come out here and do this.”

“Sabrina Ionescu showed out and put the pressure on me… Now I look into my locker room… Kevin Durant has 14 [All-Star selections]… LeBron James has 20.” Steph Curry on a special All-Star weekend 🔥 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/GsZNrNhHku — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

It is important to mention that the All-Star weekend is raising money for each of their charitable foundations. So despite the Warriors superstar taking the shooting title, they both expressed immense satisfaction after the challenge in Indiana.

“I don’t know what’s going to come out of it, but me and Sabrina talked about how cool of an opportunity it is to do something that’s never been done before in our game,” Curry said. “And for her to have a presence on this stage is going to do a lot to inspire the next generation of young boys and girls that want to compete and see themselves in either one of us. Wherever it goes from there, we know we can kind of plant our flag as doing something really special.”