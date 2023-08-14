This 2023 definitely had a rocky start for Ja Morant, who got into trouble time and time again for displaying firearms on social media. The NBA, who expect the Memphis star to be a better role model for the youth, was punished several times for these recurrent situations.

His most recent ban includes a 25-game suspension starting at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, and many fans and analysts who root for the 24-year-old have flooded the internet with words of advice for the him.

A very important voice in this drama is former star Gilbert Arenas, who at some point in his career also got punished by the league for a gun incident. On his “Gil’s Arena” podcast, he recently said that he believes the Grizzlies superstar has to make some difficult decisions regarding his friendships.

Ja Morant unfollows Davonte Pack his childhood friend From controversial 'IG live gun video' pic.twitter.com/qmYYZ18F4s — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 3, 2023

“One, he didn’t cut off his friend; he just unfollowed him on social media to make it seem like he cut off his friend…He’s not at the age to really understand that everyone can’t go to the next level. Everyone’s personality isn’t built for every door you’re going to unlock,” the former NBA player explained on air.

There’s some truth to Arena’s advice, as his childhood friend Davonte Pack has been a part of every single controversy that Morant has been involved with ever since he became an NBA athlete.

“He was a great friend growing up, a great friend first couple years in the NBA, but you’re a superstar now, so the problem becomes he has to be a superstar friend and understand that. If he can’t be the superstar friend, then that’s when you have to let him go,” Gil then added.

Arenas believes that friends also share a responsibility. “As friends, you have to give your friend the opportunity to see if he can go to the next level with you…There’s levels to everything. That level comes with financial advisors, friends, people that’s gonna help you make money, there’s levels. So, to have a friend come with you, he has to be able to adapt also,” he concluded.

Sport analyst Kendrick Perkins shared some recent words of advice for Memphis as they wait for Morant’s return

NBA champion Kendrick Perkins was another expert who mentioned Morant recently, sharing more words of advice for the 24-year-old who needs to be patient before he returns to basketball’s biggest stage this year.

However, more than counsel the young star, he went deep into explaining what must the Grizzlies do to endure the first part of the season without their starting point guard.

“I have two keys,” Perkins started. “The first one is Jaren Jackson Jr., right. Now he has to climb into that 22 to 26 points per game, especially while Ja Morant is out. First time All-Star last year, Defensive Player of the Year. We know what he brings on the defensive side of things. Now offensively, getting into his bag, holding it down… Also the addition of Marcus Smart.”

Perkins has already been outspoken in the past about how the former Celtics player is not the solution to Memphis’ problems, as seen in the video above.

“What have we been talking about for so long with the Memphis Grizzlies getting some leadership in that locker room? So not only the addition of Marcus Smart, but Derrick Rose, now the Memphis Grizzlies have everything and more, especially when Ja Morant returns, to actually make a legitimate push in the Western Conference,” the analyst concluded.