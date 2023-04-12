Goran Dragic assures many European squads can compete: ‘I’d like to see NBA and EuroLeague teams playing together’

“It should be noted that EuroLeague teams are not accustomed to playing at such a high tempo,” Dragic explained. “Definitely, top teams like Barça, Real Madrid, Efes… They can compete with NBA teams, but I don’t know how many times they’ll do it, it’s hard to say.

“But I would like to watch such a tournament, it would be good for basketball. The NBA has a brutal schedule and I don’t know how they can do it. We went to play in Paris with Chicago and frankly, it was tough“, he said.

The point guard, who used to play Miami and Brooklyn before signing for the Bucks, and before that played for the Raptors, was asked about how it felt to have the audience in Toronto whistling and shouting at him during his last visits. “I don’t care. Everyone says they whistle at me when I pick up the ball,” he said.

He explained that ever since he played in Europe, he’s used to these kinds of passionate environments for sports. “Well, is that all? I played in Belgrade before. It’s nothing, it’s perfectly normal for me,” he assured. “I don’t know why everyone is so curious about this.”

About a year ago, Goran got booed hard playing with the Brooklyn Nets in his first game back in Toronto in front of all the fans. Take a look at the crowd’s reaction once he stepped on court:

Will he play on this year’s World Cup with Slovenia?

During the interview, the veteran said he still felt uncertain over his participation in the 2023 FIBA World Cup alongside Luka Doncic.

“This is a different tournament because there are teams that you haven’t played before, such as the African and Asian team,” the point guard explained. “But then everything is always the same, there are the United States, Australia, and other Europeans… It’s a tough tournament, we’ll see. I don’t know if I’m going to the World Cup yet. We’ll see what happens over time.”

It seems like he still has a fresh memory of his country’s elimination from last year’s Eurobasket competition against Poland. “We have to focus on every game. If you ask me what we need to improve, we should play the best basketball possible at the moment,” he said.

“We had a tough group in the last EuroBasket and we won almost every game,” Goran recalled. “And then Poland eliminated us in a match we should have won on paper.”