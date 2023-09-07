During the recent 2023 NBA Draft, held back in June, most fans and experts believed Cam Whitmore would’ve at least been drafted within the Top 10. However, the Villanova University prospect went from a potential lottery pick to being selected as No. 20 by the Rockets.

Not only does he possess outstanding athleticism and has a knack for shooting beyond the arc, he’s also proven to have an elite competitive mentality. During his first NBA challenge, he dominated July’s Summer League and took Houston to the competition’s title match.

Even though they finally lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was chosen as the tournament’s MVP. “I mean, that was the first NBA atmosphere, NBA experience that I ever had. Winning MVP of the whole thing was mind-blowing. It was a surprise for me, also,” the rookie said. “I never really thought I would just keep excelling at every level I step into.”

Take a look at his Summer League MVP highlights, as the Rockets beat teams like Detroit, Utah and Golden State on their road to the final:

Now, the rising star needs no further introduction, as he believes the Summer League was evidence enough to prove he’s ready for the NBA. Even though he’s not projected to have a crucial role in the Houston roster this first campaign, he will definitely be given his chance to shine.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is the first to recognize he has what it takes to dominate the NBA someday, but patience is key to a healthy development.

“It’s obviously a great honor to be named MVP of summer league,” he said in the team’s newly released video. “He was very deserving. We wanted Cam to play his best, to play hard, and to be really aggressive, and he did all of that.”

Whitmore, on the other hand, feels that all the hard work is finally paying off and will continue to deliver until he proves he’s worthy to start for the Rockets this season.

“It felt like that it was meant to be,” the 19-year-old said. “There was a reason I dropped to (pick) 20. Now, I’m the summer league MVP. I knew it wasn’t for nothing. All the work is paying off.”

Whitmore felt disrespected to be dropped to the Draft’s 20th pick after being touted as one of the most exciting prospects to go professional

Whitmore can’t help but feel that winning the Summer League’s MVP award was the perfect revenge for those who dropped him down to the No. 20 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

“This is just the start, the beginning,” the young star assured. “The start of me showing showcasing my talent, showcasing my abilities that I am a great pick, I’m a top pick, and I’m here for a reason.”

“They told me play hard, play together, and also they tell me every day to just play my game,” Whitmore recognized his coach’s advice.

Cam Whitmore felt disrespected after falling to pick No. 20 https://t.co/mcHHKgw0qF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 10, 2023

Nevertheless, the Houston foward acknowledges he still has much to learn and has identified the need to improve his midrange game and find better ways of getting his teammates more involved.

“The way I was picked and disrespected from the start, from the beginning, I just have that chip on my shoulder … and that motivation has allowed me to display my talents on the floor,” Whitmore explained.