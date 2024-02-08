This past Tuesday, the Knicks had a 28-point lead against the Grizzlies when Jalen Brunson twisted his ankle and had to leave the match. The score ended 123-113 in favor of the New York team, but everyone’s mind was stuck on the image of their star player holding his foot in pain.

With the entire fanbase worried about their point guard, they can finally breath calmly now that NBA insider Ian Begley has reported on the matter. Right after the athlete left the Madison Square Garden, the reporter said that sources confirmed the injury wasn’t as serious as they feared.

“I’m hearing so far that belief is Jalen Brunson has avoided a severe ankle injury. That’s the initial read on it,” he shared on SNY Sportnite. “We saw him walking out of the locker room area slowly, gingerly, no limping, no crutches, nothing on his ankles. So that’s a good sign.”

The 27-year-old tweaked his ankle while driving against rookie G.G. Jackson with 5:31 left to play, as the Knicks enjoyed a 20-point lead. Once he left the court, Donte DiVincenzo took his place and dropped 12 more points, that added to his game-high performance to hold the lead against Memphis.

“Playing with him for so long and knowing him so well, I said ‘You good?’ and he’s like ‘I’m good’ and I didn’t ask anything else after that,” the former Warriors player said about his star teammate’s situation. “I don’t worry about Jalen at all. He’s one of the toughest guys in the league. I’m not worried.”

Despite the team suffering important injuries such as Julius Randles’ dislocated shoulder, teammate Isaiah Hartenstein believes the squad has reacted well and stayed strong.

“It’s a normal NBA season,” the German said. “You have so many games. If you look at our beginning schedule, it was crazy. You’re going to have times, especially before All-Star (break), where guys have been banged up or vice versa, you have guys coming back around this time.”

Mitchell Robinson nears return, as his coach believes he might be back after the All-Star break

Before New York’s most recent game, coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about his injury-packed roster and shared some good news. The tactician reminded the press that Mitchell Robinson was closing in on his recovery and believes he’ll be back on the NBA courts this month.

“He’s doing better and better and so [he’s] progressing,” Thibodeau told the press. “And I think probably right after the All-Star break, he’ll start to do activities on the court.”

The player has been out since December 8 after suffering a let ankle sprain against the Boston Celtics, and required surgery. “So we’re very pleased with how he’s coming along,” his coach added. “So, yeah, it’s positive [news].”

The Knicks are still waiting on the return of Quentin Grimes, who has missed the last three games with another sprained knee. “That’s why you have a team, guys being ready to step up. We have the luxury of having multiple guys that can step up. We’re a little banged up, but at the end of the day that’s the NBA life. You have to go from there,” Hartenstein said.