Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced.

This will be his 12th game missed this season. Porzingis, 28, is currently the only Celtics player listed on the injury report. Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain) was upgraded to available just hours ago.

Through 32 starts this season, Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 30 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 52.5% from the floor and 35% beyond the arc.

In Boston’s 128-122 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 28, he recorded a season-high 35 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes of action.

Moreover, the 7-foot-2 big man shot 13-of-21 (61.9%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Porzingis also scored 32 points in Sunday night’s 116-107 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Celtics improved to 33-10 and bounced back from their first home loss of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

“Each night, it can be a different guy who has a good game,” Porzingis said. “We have that trust in each other that we’re willing to sacrifice to get a guy the ball if he’s having a good night, and tonight was my night. We just took advantage of the mismatches.”

Additionally, the eight-year veteran shot 11-of-21 (52.4%) from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from 3-point range. Note that Boston played without Al Horford (rest) and Holiday (right elbow sprain) in Houston.

“Teams are switching on and off ball and pressuring us, so the ability to play in the post is something we have to continue to develop for the long-term success of this team,” Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I thought he was great, and he stepped up tonight and played a great game.”

Entering Monday night’s interconference matchup, Boston is 2-4 in its last six meetings with Dallas. The Celtics are 5-1 in their past six games against Western Conference opponents.

The C’s have also won six straight matchups with Southwest Division teams.

3 times in the final 8 minutes, including coming out of a timeout in a 1-score game, Celtics got the ball to Kristaps Porzingis on the right side and got out of the way. Porzingis shooting a career-best 50% on all mid-range shots this season. Shooting 69% on all post ups. pic.twitter.com/NdU7krUQ6T — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 22, 2024



Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 4-1 in their previous five games played as the underdog. The point total has gone under in five of Dallas’ last seven meetings with Boston.

The Mavs are 6-4 in their past 10 contests.

For Dallas’ injury report, guards Seth Curry (ankle) and Dante Exum (heel) have been downgraded to out for this game. Kyrie Irving (hip) and Josh Green (illness) are probable.

NBA sportsbooks show the Celtics as 3-point favorites at Dallas. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 59.8% chance of defeating the Mavs.