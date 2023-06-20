Ja Morant’s camp reportedly believes the NBA and media are ‘out to get them’ after latest suspension

Reports are coming from Ja Morant‘s camp suggesting that they feel both the NBA and the media are against them, but the Memphis star appears to have broken his social media hiatus just to disprove this idea and prevent further trouble with the league.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon started the whole polemic as he appeared on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast” on Monday.

“I have heard indirectly that Ja and people close to Ja, perhaps people formerly close to Ja, have this feeling that the NBA out to get them,” the NBA insider said. “That the media is out to get them.”

The 23-year-old was recently handed a 25-game suspension to start the 2023/24 campaign after he was caught for a second time in three months playing with a firearm on video. The first time he got in trouble was back in March and recieved an eight-match ban from the league.

After his latest punishment was announced by the NBA, the Grizzlies guard didn’t waste time to show his remorse over his off-court behavior.

“I’ve had time to reflect, and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant issued a statement last week. “I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, [Grizzlies GM] Zach Kleiman and [Grizzlies owner] Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I’m sorry for the harm that I’ve done.

“To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

It is important to mention that not all believed MacMahon’s idea that the player’s camp was implying that the league was against them. The Director of Pro Sports for The Kollective, Mo Wells, for example, tweeted a quote with a GIF of a big cap, which means he believes the reporter was lying or exaggerating.

Morant seemed to see the post and decided to retweeted it, but then deleted his actions shortly after.

The NBPA condemned the length of Morant’s punishment as they believe the player is well aware his actions were a mistake

After the second incident, Morant didn’t just recieve a 25-game ban, but was also expected to “formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

The NBA Players Association announced they were against the league’s decision to punish the rising star for such a lengthy suspension.

“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions, and we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players and our league in the best possible light,” they wrote in a statement.

“As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”

The two-time NBA All-Star just averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 assists this past campaign.