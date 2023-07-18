There is no doubt that part of the reasons of the Celtics’ success in recent years has been due to the powerful on-court parntership in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who helped the Boston squad reach the NBA Finals a year ago and the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

Ever since they were first drafted in 2016 and 2017, they’ve been deemed two of the most promising athletes in the league. As the Celtics are still negotiating an agreement to extend Brown for years to come, Tatum maintains his belief that both of them are yet to become the newest faces to dominate the NBA.

In a recent event, the Boston foward was asked who he thought were the potential MVPs in the league, which is a good question considering that most of the older generation of stars are closing in on retirement. Not only LeBron James is to turn 39 this upcoming campaign, but Stephen Curry is heading for 36 and Kevin Durant will be 35.

Jayson Tatum mentions himself, Luka Doncic, Jaylen Brown, and Donovan Mitchell as the young faces of the league (Via @YahooSports / h/t @Balldontlie ) pic.twitter.com/4oJRJo38Ts — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 17, 2023

“It’s so many talented guys, young guys in this league. Embiid, Jokic, Giannis, they are still kind of young, I guess. Then you’ve got guys like me, Luka [Doncic], Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, younger than those guys. The league is in great hands. So many talented guys.

“And the older guys, Steph and LeBron, KD, those guys are still doing what they do. So it’s very competitive,” he assured.

Even though Tatum probably forgot to mention some other young talents who’ve proved themselves in recent seasons, you can tell that the Celtics star hinted at his teammate Brown as he’s currently going through negotiations to stay in Massachusetts.

“It’s extremely important,” the 25-year-old said about keeping Brown in Boston. “He’s one of the best players in this league. Plays both ends of the ball and is still relatively young. He’s accomplished a lot so far in his career, so I think it’s extremely important.”

According to reports, the new CBA is stalling Brown’s negotiations to remain a Celtics star

It seems that the new CBA are complicating most of the negotiations with NBA players this offseason. Brown is just the newest example of some of the newest details that basketball athletes have had to get accustomed to in reaching deals with team’s administrations.

On a recent podcast, journalist Zach Lowe said “from all that everything I heard, it’s a bells and whistles on the supermax thing. Player options, trade kickers, all that kind of stuff.”

Let’s check out some of Tatum and Brown’s best NBA highlights together wearing the green jersey:

“It’s going to take more time,” insider Adrian Wojnarowski said. “Jaylen Brown, Jason Gluchon, his agent, they’ve been talking with Brad Stevens, with Boston. Jaylen Brown is leaving the country on Players Association business for a period of time. They’re expected to reengage again when he gets back. They have time to get this done. This is a deal that would be the richest extension, the richest contract in NBA history. It would be worth up to $304 million and the final year of that deal, Jaylen Brown would be making almost $70 million.

“Remember, when you’re negotiating contracts it isn’t just ‘Hey, are we going to give him the full amount? Is he going to get the max number?'”