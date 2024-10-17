JJ Redick continues to praise rookie Dalton Knecht: ‘He’s ready for the NBA’

Even though Dalton Knecht’s Summer League was a bit less impressive than fans were hoping for, it seems like the soon-to-be NBA rookie is starting to find his footing in the Lakers’ recent preseason matches. For example, he played a game-high 34 minutes in last week’s game against the Bucks and led the squad in field goal attempts.

This is why new coach JJ Redick has tried his best to protect him from the media and assure everyone around that the young star is not only ready for the NBA, but they are even preparing some plays around him. “He’s ready to play in the NBA,” he assured.

“He is still growing in terms of learning how to play with physicality, learning some defensive nuances and timing. But another kid who, his heart and intent is the same every day and it’s always in the right place. He didn’t shoot well. He ended with six offensive rebounds,” JJ explained to the press.

It is actually insane just how many actions & sets are specifically geared towards getting Dalton Knecht a look at 3. He’s a Rookie, but JJ & the Team are treating him like an established vet shooter. He had a ton of makeable looks & his 5/13 will look like 8/13 in the future. pic.twitter.com/01eWmkykzw — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) October 16, 2024

“He’s someone that you tell him to do something and he’s going to do it. ‘Dalton, crash from the corner.’ Literally, you watch it on tape, he does it every time,” Redick explained, as it was clearly seen in their last outing against the Warriors, how his own teammates always find him ready for a three-pointer.

Despite entering his first year of competing in the big stage, it does seem like he will have an opportunity to show himself under Redick’s command. Even if the entire squad remains healthy all-season long, the coach is taking him into consideration when revealing his nine-man rotation.

Another who will continuously be scrutinized by the media is Bronny James, who still has a lot to prove this season. The 20-year-old has been far from impressive this preseason, despite him wanting to steer away from the inevitable comparison with his father.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course, you know, get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that is here,” LeBron’s eldest said while preparing for the season. “I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course he’s brought it up a couple times.”

Many believe that Bronny is being ‘set up for failure’ and his team should project more realistic expectations on him this season

While many do see the potential in Knecht to become a full-fledged NBA player in the near future, the same can’t be said about Bronny. Many around the league have assured that building huge expectations around him will only affect him greater. “You’re set up for failure,” said an anonymous Eastern Conference scout who has evaluated Bronny for years. “It’s like, what’s the expectation here?”

Despite this constant weight being carried by the youngster, his agent Rich Paul continues to protect him. “Nobody pressured Bronny to go pro,” he assured recently. “Bronny had a choice to stay at USC, he had a choice to transfer somewhere else or he had a choice to go pro.”

In six games this Summer League, Bronny averaged 7.0 points on 32.7% shooting along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. While some continue to believe he has what it takes to make it in the big leagues, others remain skeptical as the seasons grows closer.

“The expectations for Bronny by the fan base and by LeBron and Rich Paul are not commensurate with the reality of his game,” one Eastern Conference executive shared. “If they had any real idea of how far away Bronny is, they just would not have done this.”