Ever since Joe Smith found out his wife was secretly solving their money problems on OnlyFans and she posted his reaction online, they’ve both found themselves in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. As they’ve struggled through the past weeks, a lot of details have surfaced the internet about their past, adding more context to their complicated relationship.

Recently, the couple appeared on Live Bitez, and the former basketball player revealed that Kisha has always been difficult, as she once accused him of sleeping with her daughter.

“She’s the same person who accused me of having s*x with her daughter,” the ex-NBA star said. “She found panties in our laundry because we all shared the same laundry room and accused me of having s*x with her daughter.”

Smith explained how unnatural it felt that Chavis would even dare to accuse him of such a thing, to what she backed her side of the story by revealing she found panties in the bedroom. This is the moment when Joe corrected her and said the panties were actually found in the laundry room.

However, it doesn’t stop there, as Kisha had also accused her husband of having an affair with another woman. She guaranteed she has screenshots of the conversations as proof.

In another interview with Kevin Wesley’s The Truth Factory, the couple shed even more light on their relationship. However, it seems pretty obvious their marriage is being held by a delicate thread, as the former Lakers star walked out of the interview after one of her remarks.

“I’m really upset,” his wife said, “because you know how behind every good man there’s a good woman? Well, I feel like a piece of s***. That’s how I feel having that man in front of me. Because he’s not being great, and I know he can be. What is it about me that you can’t get it together?”

“Someone needs to help him,” she added. “Shaq, can he get a Papa John’s?”

Smith revealed he’s mostly been having money problems because he lost $80 million after NBA called him out for famous ‘under-the-table’ deal

The former No. 1 pick has been attending many interviews lately and it has been almost impossible not to relive his infamous scandal early in his career after he agreed to an under-the-table contract in Minnesota. Smith now revealed that this illegal negotiation cost him $80 million.

“There was an under-the-table deal done with my agent and the organization without me being involved, but I eventually ended up having to pay the penalty,” Smith recalled. “But I mean, it was an under-the-table deal. That one was, I guess, worth $80 million.”

The NBA realized this was going one after a court case ensued in which former agents and partners revealed the documents of those secret negotiations.

“Things happened with a partnership where they were splitting and going their separate ways. They had to go to court and get their situation settled,” shared the ex-NBA player. “It came out in court from one of the agents that that deal was done and that deal was under the table, and all of a sudden, it’s all in the media.”