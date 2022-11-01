Kyle Lowry responds to Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett for doubting Heat

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has responded to Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett for the comments they made in the latest episode of Showtime’s “KG Certified: Ticket & Truth.”

“I predicted Miami to be in my top four, but right now, they not looking like a team that went to the finals in the bubble a few years ago,” said Pierce. In the YouTube video below, the conversation starts at the 18:35 mark.

Some NBA betting sites are giving the Heat the 11th-best odds to win the championship. However, a few sportsbooks have dropped their title odds after starting the season below .500.

“Or a team that was the number one seed last year and took the Celtics all they wanted,” continued Pierce. “I mean, what you think about them this year? They lost P.J. Tucker; they really didn’t make no moves.

They re-signed Tyler Herro. You know, Kyle Lowry is a year older. I mean, they just not looking like that team that I expected them to be.”

Kyle Lowry responds to Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett’s comments for counting out the Heat

Through seven games into the 2022-23 season, the Heat are 2-5 and rank 13th overall in the Eastern Conference. Miami trails the top-ranked, undefeated Milwaukee Bucks by 4.5 games.

“Um, Jimmy Butler, man,” Garnett said. “It looks like he’s not the Jimmy Butler of what we know him to be… What’s Miami’s identity? I mean, that’s the first thing I ask myself.

They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball. And now they’ve turned into a 3-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement.

I’m still trying to figure out who they are… They’re always the ones that make a great run in the second half of the season.”

Minutes later, Pierce declared “It’s over,” while referring to the Heat’s championship odds. “Their window’s closing.” Considering the retired players are former Celtics players, some bias against certain teams can be detected.

Lowry says the ‘NBA is not about sprints,’ believes team can still contend for a championship

Of course, Kyle Lowry has now responded to Pierce and Garnett’s assessments. “They’re two legends of the game, and they have their opinions,” said Lowry.

“Let them have it. Congratulations to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for having a great podcast, I guess. They can use their platform.

I’m happy for those guys to speak their opinion. [But] listen, we’re right there. We have an opportunity to still be good. This is not about sprints. And [Pierce and Garnett] know that.

Like I said, they’re using their platform to voice their opinion, and I’m happy that they have their opinions. For us. I can’t focus on what other people say. I’m focused on our team and what we have to do inside our locker room.”

After seven games this season, the Heat rank 18th in defensive efficiency (1.096) and 26th in scoring (108 points per game). To add insult to injury, Miami is missing a lot of shots. The team ranks 25th in shooting percentage (44.9%).

For tonight’s matchup, Miami plays the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET. This contest will air live from FTX Arena on Bally Sports Sun. In the coming months, will Kyle Lowry and the Heat turn their season around?