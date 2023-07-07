Home » news » League Insiders Say That The Thunder And Nets Are Reportedly Interested In Miamis Caleb Martin This Offseason

League insiders say that the Thunder and Nets are reportedly interested in Miami’s Caleb Martin this offseason

In the postseason, players that are not as well-known have the chance to make a name for themselves. This was true for Miami’s Caleb Martin in the 2023 playoffs. He had an up-and-down regular season but was able to give Miami elite production in the postseason. Miami made it all the way to the NBA Finals and Martin proved he can play under pressure. That’s why the Thunder and Nets are reportedly interested in Martin this offseason. 

The main news in Miami right now is Damian Lillard. All signs point to the Heat acquiring the long-time Trail Blazer. Less than a week ago, Lillard requested a trade from Portland and Miami is his preferred destination. Miami also has Caleb Martin generating interest around the league.

Portland and Miami need a third team to help facilitate a trade for Damian Lillard. The Nets and Thunder could come into play and help legitimize a trade package. Martin could get caught up in a trade package and be moved by the Heat this offseason. Miami desperately wants Lillard this offseason and they might have to give up resources to do it.

Caleb Martin could be part of a three-team trade that sends Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat

Before last season, Caleb Martin was just an average role player in the NBA. The Heat saw something special in him and he was the starting PF to begin the season. He played in 71 of their 82 games and made 49 starts. In the latter half of the season, Martin was moved back to the bench.

During the 2022-23 postseason, Martin became a different player. He was knocking down his three-pointers at an outrageous (.423) percent. His scoring also went up from (9.6) points to (12.7) in the playoffs. That kind of postseason production is what other teams would pay good money to have.

Despite his interest from the Nets and Thunder, Martin has been a “real sticking point” in trade talks. The Heat do not want to get rid of Martin. Damian Lillard is reportedly a big fan of his. If they want to land Lillard this offseason, keeping Martin on the roster would be ideal. Miami is not in a rush to make a deal happen. They are willing to wait and see what unfolds.

