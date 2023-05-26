The New York Knicks won their first playoff series in over a decade in the 2023 postseason. They lost in the second round to Miami, but it was still an impressive season for the Knicks. It’s clear they are still missing a few key pieces to make themselves a true contender. One league source says that a Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks is “a matter of when… not if”.

Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) was the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA draft. The 27-year-old is a New Jersey native and playing for the Knicks would be a homecoming for the three-time all-star. Sources say that New York is expected to make a strong push for Minnesota’s big man this offseason.

Towns and the Knicks are intertwined in a number of ways. He has strong relationships with key members of the Knicks front office and coaching staff. Making the hypothetical trade even that much more realistic.

Tom Thibodeau “Open” To Bringing Karl-Anthony Towns To The Knickshttps://t.co/Vu4BsuHrLL pic.twitter.com/t6GQ0IvScR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 1, 2021

The Knicks are expected to make a strong push for Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason

A Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks is quite realistic this offseason due to his ties with the team. Leon Rose was Town’s former agent and he is the Knicks’ team President. Additionally, Tom Thibodeau coached Towns for three seasons when he was the head coach of the Timberwolves.

Playing for the Knicks would also give the 2015-16 ROY a chance to be closer to his family. He’s lived in Minnesota ever since being drafted by the Timberwolves. Living closer to his family and playing for the hometown team is something that not all NBA players get the chance to do in their careers.

At 27, Towns is technically still in his prime in terms of NBA standards. The Knicks lost in the second round of the playoffs. Adding a sharp-shooting big man like Towns would be huge for New York’s roster. All this speculation depends on whether Minnesot’as front office has any interest in shopping Towns this offseason.